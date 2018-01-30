Finding your home away from the residence halls

Freshmen everywhere are on the hunt for housing. Here are a few things to consider while finding your new home.

There are many different housing options for the next school year: apartment, house, condo, residence hall, on-campus apartment, etc. Once you have narrowed it down to the type of housing you prefer, it is time to pick the specific place. This depends on one main factor: how close you want to live to campus. Will you be within biking distance? Will you need a car or to learn how to ride the Transfort bus?

These all lead to the most important question, how much it will cost. Trying to figure out all these questions on your own may be overwhelming, finding a place to live is a huge milestone so you have to make sure it is the perfect fit.

“The most difficult part about looking for housing is finding the best fit and it also being available. When you do think you find a good fit, it might be out of your budget. Checking off everything on your apartment wishlist is rare and sometimes frustrating when you can’t find your ideal housing,” Kayla Kasper said, a senior business marketing and finance major at Colorado State University. This does not mean you will not find a place that fits you, but you have to keep in mind that it might not have everything you want.

For out of state students, it could be easier to live in an apartment because it comes with the convenience of being furnished. It is a huge factor to consider in order to avoid the costs of moving your things or having to buy storage units if you go home for the summer.

“For me personally, an apartment was the best option. They usually have higher rental rates, but most of the time they come furnished,” Kasper said. “This was the biggest factor for me since I was out of state and didn’t have any [furniture] of my own. Another perk of apartments is that they do all the handy work for you.” Apartment handy work includes shoveling snow, fixing broken sinks or even changing a light bulb.

On the other hand, living in a house can be a lot cheaper, not to mention you have more freedom. Yes, it is more work but you get more living space and are not confined by apartment policies.

In the end, it is what you make of it as you find what best suits your situation. Some say you should start sooner than later because prices will keep rising as we get closer to summer.

“To start the search for housing you just have to know what you are wanting and go from there,” Kasper said. “The apartments go much faster than the houses so I would suggest touring ASAP. The houses usually lease up a little later and for those, you can look on craigslist or go through a real estate agent or property management company.”

Finding housing can be stressful, but remember there are resources online and on campus which can help you navigate the process. Off-Campus Life has more resources and Fort Collins’ laws for student housing.