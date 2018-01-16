Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU’s Horticulture Club shares love of plants with students

two students sit at a booth at the LSC Flea Market with house plants in front of them
Paul Furnas, Horticulture Club president, and Abby Niemer sell succulents and small house plants at the LSC Flea Market to fund raise for club events. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Students often use succulents to spice up their dorm room or apartment.

Colorado State University’s Horticulture club sells various small houseplants and succulents, plants that do not require as much water and care, at the LSC flea market on occasional Fridays to share their love for plants and to fundraise for club events.

The Horticulture Club gets their small plants in plug trays, which helps them grow more of their plants in a smaller area. Grown in the University’s greenhouse and cared for during club meetings, the club members raise these succulents until they are ready to be sold to students. The prices start at around $5 and most do not exceed $20, depending on the plant.

The club mostly sells succulents and houseplants because they are easiest for students to keep alive in environments like dorms, according to Ariana Feist, a senior studying horticulture and greenhouse manager for the Horticulture Club.

The plant sales take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays when the club has enough plants to sell. The club posts when the sales are happening on their Facebook page.

The fundraising goes towards general costs of club meetings, a scholarship fund for students in Horticulture club and the club’s trip to the Mid-America Collegiate Horticulture Society’s competition, when horticulture clubs compete on their plant knowledge.  The MACHS competition allows students to travel to other parts of the country, learn about plant industry in the area and meet other plant enthusiasts from different universities. 

As well as plant sales, the Horticulture club puts on a terrarium-making event, when students get to select glass and decor to create an environment for succulents to live in. The annual terrarium-making event takes place in mid-March. Club members encourage students to show interest in the event to ensure they have enough supplies. Students are encouraged to participate, whether or not they are interested in joining the club.

“We’re just a bunch of plant-loving people selling plants,” said Kate Border, a sophomore studying art and historian for the horticulture club. “Even if you’re not interested in Horticulture Club, it’s a good time and you get a terrarium.” 

The succulent and house plant sales take place at the LSC Flea Market, outside the upper level of the CSU Bookstore. 

“We’re a club that’s open to all people interested in plants,” Feist said. “We have guest lectures, trips like going to the Western Slope and we look at stuff in the industry and in nature. We’re just a close-knit group of kids who love plants.”

  • Horticulture Club Meetings: First and third Thursdays at 5 p.m., Shepardson 212
  • Plant Sales: Some Fridays from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.,  LSC Flea Market

Collegian reporter Julia Trowbridge can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @chapin_jules.

