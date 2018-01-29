Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU’s Hannah Tvrdy named Mountain West Player of the Week

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Women's Basketball

Colorado State’s Hannah Tvrdy was named the Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

a player runs around an opponent
Hannah Tvrdy makes a move around a University of New Mexico player during the State Pride game on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Rams beat the Lobos 74-71 in overtime. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Tvrdy is the second Ram to win the award this season after junior Annie Brady earned the award on Dec. 26. The University of New Mexico is the only team with more awards having claimed three.

During the week, Tvrdy averaged 22 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting a hot 19-for-31 from the floor as well as dishing out two assists per contest.

Tvrdy set personal records for herself scoring a career-high 28 points to lead the Rams to a big 72-43 win over San Diego State. During that game, Tvrdy shot 12-for-18 from the floor and pulled down 10 boards, picking up her third double-double of the season.

Tvrdy’s presence was felt again for the Rams during their late win over New Mexico in a dramatic fashion. During this game, Tvrdy hit a late go ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Rams to a 74-71 win over New Mexico. Tvrdy finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the victory.

CSU women’s basketball returns to the hardwood this week for conference matchups at Wyoming on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before heading to Nevada to take of the Wolf Pack.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.

