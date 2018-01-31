Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU women’s golf opens season with individual play in California

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Golf, Sports

After a long layover and a cold winter break, the Colorado State women’s golf team started the spring season with a warm-up at the Mission Hills Invitational over the weekend followed by individual play on Monday.

Female college golfer swinging driver
Junior Katrina Prendergast drives the ball during the fall season in 2017. (Photo courtesy of CSU Athletics)

The Rams came in fourth out of four teams at the warm-up event, but only one stroke separated each team. Playing at the Mission Hills Golf resort in Palm Desert, Calif., Long Beach State finished first at the event hosted by the University of California Irvine. The Rams’ score of 219 was just three strokes north of LBSU. While the team play wasn’t great, the individual round may have hurt the Rams more.

According to CSU coach Annie Young, the team matchup won’t count towards NCAA team rankings, but Monday’s individual matchup will. That could mean a lot for Ellen Secor and Katrina Prendergast, who have the most realistic chance of making the NCAA’s postseason as single qualifiers, if the Rams don’t go as a team.

Brooke Nolte was the Rams’ highest finisher when it counted on Monday with a seventh place spot and a 3-over 75. Secor was next and tied many others for ninth at 5-over while Prendergast and Haley Greb tied for 14th at 6-over. Jessica Sloot brought up the rear for CSU at 7-over.

The finish may have came as a bit of a disappointment to CSU, who finished the fall with a strong finish at another UC Irvine event. The Rams came in third there, with Katrina Prendergast finishing first overall. UC Irvine, on the other hand, finished sixth on their home course.

The Anteaters may have gotten a little revenge this weekend as they finished ahead of the Rams in team score and in individual placement.

CSU will be back in team play again Feb. 12-13 as they return to California to take on the Gold Rush tournament, hosted by Long Beach State.

Collegian reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on twitter @Macknz_James

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources