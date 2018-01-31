CSU women’s golf opens season with individual play in California

After a long layover and a cold winter break, the Colorado State women’s golf team started the spring season with a warm-up at the Mission Hills Invitational over the weekend followed by individual play on Monday.

The Rams came in fourth out of four teams at the warm-up event, but only one stroke separated each team. Playing at the Mission Hills Golf resort in Palm Desert, Calif., Long Beach State finished first at the event hosted by the University of California Irvine. The Rams’ score of 219 was just three strokes north of LBSU. While the team play wasn’t great, the individual round may have hurt the Rams more.

According to CSU coach Annie Young, the team matchup won’t count towards NCAA team rankings, but Monday’s individual matchup will. That could mean a lot for Ellen Secor and Katrina Prendergast, who have the most realistic chance of making the NCAA’s postseason as single qualifiers, if the Rams don’t go as a team.

Brooke Nolte was the Rams’ highest finisher when it counted on Monday with a seventh place spot and a 3-over 75. Secor was next and tied many others for ninth at 5-over while Prendergast and Haley Greb tied for 14th at 6-over. Jessica Sloot brought up the rear for CSU at 7-over.

The finish may have came as a bit of a disappointment to CSU, who finished the fall with a strong finish at another UC Irvine event. The Rams came in third there, with Katrina Prendergast finishing first overall. UC Irvine, on the other hand, finished sixth on their home course.

The Anteaters may have gotten a little revenge this weekend as they finished ahead of the Rams in team score and in individual placement.

CSU will be back in team play again Feb. 12-13 as they return to California to take on the Gold Rush tournament, hosted by Long Beach State.

