Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU volleyball boasts best attendance since 2001

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Volleyball

In a season where they went 29-4, CSU volleyball recorded the 12th best attendance in the nation at over 2,500 fans per match, the highest attendance for the Rams since 2001.

White out crowd
CSU students cheer on the CSU volleyball team during its season opener on Aug. 25, 2017. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

The 2017 season saw many records in Fort Collins, including the all-time kills record by senior Jasmine Hanna as well as coach Tom Hilbert’s 700th win. Standing as one of the most successful programs in CSU athletics, volleyball has become a draw for thousands on a weekly basis.

The Rams have built their rigorous following having hoisted the conference champion trophy in 13 of Hilbert’s 18 seasons as head coach. Additionally, CSU is home to eight of the last nine conference players of the year.

As well as alumni and outside fans, the Rams were also able to fill their student section in many of their premier matchups, including Duke and Colorado.

CSU eventually fell in the second round of the tournament and has not been able to use its home court to their advantage in the postseason due to a lack of strength in their conference. Playing in Moby as opposed to playing in a side gym like many teams in the country has allowed the Rams to bring in more fans and build a strong home-court advantage.

With most of their players returning next season, including reigning Mountain West Player of the Year, Katie Oleksak, and the conference’s Newcomer of the Year, Breana Runnels, the Rams will look to build their following on and off the court.

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources