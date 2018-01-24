CSU track and field ranked No. 10 in national polls

Coming off a hot performance at the Air Force Team Challenge, the Colorado State track and field team was ranked No. 10 this week in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Team Rankings.

The Rams were ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCCA preseason ranking and have now been ranked within the top 10 for three consecutive regular season polls. The Rams finished last season at No.12, their best indoor ranking in program history.

Rankings are set using a computer system that assigns points to each team based on performances from individual athletes. Despite not yet competing this season, senior Mostafa Hassan is the leading contributor in total points for the Rams thanks to his first place NCAA finish last year. Hassan has 24.91 of the Rams 65.62 points.

Performances from many different athletes led to the Rams’ No. 10 ranking. Junior Jalen Hunter highlighted the Rams’ men in the 60-meter hurdles where he placed second with a final time of 7.98. Hunter’s final time was a personal best and matched the fifth best time on CSU’s all-time indoor list.

Marybeth Sant finished first in the 60 meters with a finals time of 7.47. Sant’s final time matched her indoor personal best which was also fifth on CSU’s all-time indoor list. In the 200 meters, Jasmine Chesson finished third with a time of 25.11, a time that ranks 16th on the indoor all-time list. Ronald Sayles placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 48.57, a time just .02 seconds shy of the winning time. Sayles’ time is a new indoor best that ranks 13th all time.

The track and field team will continue competition at the Air Force Invitational on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Collegian sports reporter Mamadou Balde can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mamadoubalde62.