CSU tennis opens spring with close loss to CU

After less than a month of offseason preparation, the Colorado State tennis team opened up its spring season at the University of Colorado, Boulder on Jan. 20. In their first NCAA dual match of the year, the Rams fell short to the Buffaloes, 3-4.

CSU set a strong tone for the day with a doubles victory from freshman Emily Luteschwager and sophomore Riley Reeves, 6-2. The Buffalos claimed the opening point of the match in the doubles portion, however. Sophomore Alyssa Grijalva countered the lead and won a point for the Rams in her singles match.

Additionally, Freshman Priscilla Palermo secured a win against her singles opponent, Louise Ronaldson, by a score of 6-4,7-6 (6). Junior Emily Kolbow extended the Ram lead in her three-set singles match against Chloe Hule (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). CU eventually tied CSU, leading to a final singles match to decide the winning team.

CSU freshman Emma Corwin battled CU’s Brigitte Beck for the winning point, eventually losing in the third set, 6-4.

“I’m proud of how Emma Corwin competed,” coach Jarod Camerota said in a statement. “It’s a tough situation to be in for your first team match of your college career and I thought she competed well.”

“I was very excited for her. It was Emma’s first team match and there were a lot of eyes on her,” team captain Kolbow said.

“I think Emma handled it well and loved the support she had from her team and fans. I was trying my best not to be nervous but it is nearly impossible to avoid nerves in that situation. Throughout the match I knew that win or lose we have a great team this year and will continue to improve.”

The competitive matchup against CU brought impressive performances from the Rams. Palermo’s singles win improved her overall personal record to 8-2 in singles play, with Kolbow jumping to 3-1.

The loss provides benefits to the Rams, who are suited to play teams from other Power 5 conferences.

“We have to get comfortable in these situations,” Camerota said. “Nobody is going to blow us out this year, and we probably won’t blow many teams out either. We will be in a lot of 5-2 and 4-3 matches, and we have to learn how to win those.”

“It was very hard when we ended up losing the match, but we were all very proud of each other and we are ready to push each other harder and have a great season,” Grijalva added.

The Rams will travel to The University of Wisconsin, Madison for dual matches against the Badgers on Jan. 27 before playing against Milwaukee on Jan. 28.

Collegian sports reporter Michelle Gould can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michellegouldd.