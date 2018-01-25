CSU swim and dive faces Air Force in final home meet of season

The Colorado State swimming and diving team will compete against Air Force at Moby Pool Friday afternoon in the team’s final home meet of the season. The Rams are coming off a two week break since their last competition against the University of Northern Colorado.

During that time, junior Tonicia Thomas won the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week Award after the team won its five previous competitions to boost their overall record to 7-3 on the season.

The dual meet against the Falcons will be CSU’s first competition against Air Force this season and will be a good chance for the dive team to get a look at the Falcons before traveling down to Colorado Springs to compete in the Air Force Diving Invitational on Feb. 2-3.

“It’s not a meet where we can go in and just swim proper races; we have to compete and try to win,” CSU head coach Woody Woodard said in a statement. “Air Force is a tough rival that took us in a dual last year and our girls carried that into conference.”

Air Force currently has a 5-6 record heading into the competition against the Rams. The Falcons missed their last meet against UNLV due to the shutdown of the U.S government during which no Air Force teams competed in any sports.

The meet against CSU was in question, but due to the government’s resumption, Air Force will again compete in athletic activities.

This meet will be a good chance for the Rams to protect their home advantage and try to improve their home record on the season. CSU currently sits at 1-2 in the events that have taken place at Moby Arena this season.

Last season, CSU lost to Air Force in Colorado Springs by a score of 123-158 during a tri-meet which included CSU, Air Force and New Mexico.

The Rams will look to Thomas who has lead the team all season long in backstroke events as well as the talents of sophomore Marie Goodwyn to help them overcome the Falcons.

The dual-meet will begin at Moby Pool on Friday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. This will be the swimming team’s last competition until the Mountain West Tournament from Feb. 14-17.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.