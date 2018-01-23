CSU Ski Racing

SPONSORED CONTENT:

By Logan Ellis and Michael Berg

“I want to keep pushing the limits to see what’s possible. That’s the nice thing about ski racing — no one is stopping you from going faster.” — Lindsey Vonn

The Colorado State Alpine Ski Team is proud to call itself hard working, fun, inclusive, and most of all, family. This team always shows Ram Pride by taking care of and cheering on its teammates. The team allows everyone to ski at their own pace whether it be french fry fast, or pizza slow, and we are here to have fun and enjoy weekend races together.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Ski racing is a unique sport which allows one to compete both individually and as a team at the same exact time. The Colorado State Alpine Ski Team, run by President Amanda Ulrich and VP Wyndham Farrell has kicked off their season with a tremendous start.

Recent Events:

Jan. 13-14: Winter Park Slalom and Giant Slalom Events

Junior Sandy Simonton took home the gold this weekend with a first place finish in men’s GS

Freshman Chloe Townsend claimed her spot on the mountain with a top ten finish

Sophomore Logan Ellis returned to the slopes for a second year and continued to shred up the mountain taking 18th

Wyndham May placed top ten in men’s events

The girls team took a 4th place team finish

Scholarship Racing:

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The CSU Alpine Ski team is also happy to announce a new installment of an annual scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a member who shows true team spirit and dedication to the team. This year, the scholarship has been awarded to Maddy Pielage. Maddy has truly dedicated herself and is always there as a helping and to the team. Congrats!

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.