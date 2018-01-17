CSU records nine wins on second day of Potts Invitational

The Colorado State track and field team enjoyed a productive second day at the Potts Invitational held at the University of Colorado, Boulder last weekend.

The rams won nine events, an improvement from the four-event win on the first day of the invitational. The team also had eight different Rams record top-20 times on CSU’s all-time indoor list.

Junior Marybeth Sant led the charge for the Rams’ sprinters. Sant held the top time in both preliminaries and finals for the 60 meters with a time of 7.47 in the preliminaries and 7.52 in her finals win. Sant also placed third in the 200 meters, finishing with a time of 24.81. With that performance, Sant moved up to eleventh all-time in the event for the Rams’ indoor list.

“To see Marybeth getting another season best in the 60 meters prelims and see her run in the 24s in the 200 after almost three years of not running is unbelievable,” sprints and hurdles coach Karim Abdel Wahab said in a statement. “I was really excited. She had some nerves going into that 200 since it’s been a while, but I think this will only give her more confidence that she can be even more aggressive in her next meet. She’s still got it, which is amazing.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Freshman Jesmine Chesson placed second in the women’s 400 meters with a time of 55.94, good for the seventh-fastest indoor time in program history. Finishing right behind Chesson was freshman Emma Kratzberg with a time of 57.08.

“It’s special that Jasmine can run sub-56 seconds in her first meet and hopefully it gets down from there,” Wahab said. “I thought she competed really well.”

In the men’s 400, freshman Caleb Hardy earned second place in his first collegiate 400 meters and finished with a time of 48.38 while winning his heat by nearly four seconds. Hardy’s time ties for ninth best on CSU’s all-time indoor list.

“Everything considered – it’s the first 400 meters for each of them in college – I thought Jasmine and Caleb competed really well,” Wahab said. “I was really happy with how Caleb Hardy competed in the 400, running a 48.38. His previous high school personal record was a 49.7, so to be able to run that is a big PR for him.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Senior Garrett Lane finished with a time of 8.16, .22 seconds faster than his personal best, in the men’s 60 meter hurdles and placed second in the finals. Lane moved up to 12th all-time on CSU’s indoor list.

“The one PR that I’m really happy about was Garrett Lane’s in the 60-meter hurdles,” Wahab said. “This is his third season with us as a walk-on, but he injured his shoulder in his first year with us as a sophomore. Last year, he only ran in the 8.3s, so to see him run 8.16 was pretty cool to see.”

In the women’s 800, senior Dominique Ward (2:14.89) and freshman Hannah Freeman (2:14.90) finished within .01 seconds of each other. Ward finished fourth and was nearly a second over her personal best.

The Rams had the two top collegian runners in the 3,000 meters as Justin Weinmeister and Eric Hamer finished with times of 8:34.37. Only freshman Maximilliano Martinez ran a faster time, finishing with a time of 8:32 while competing unattached. Junior carson Hume won the mile event and his heat by almost three seconds.

In the shot put event, the Rams had the top two marks on both the men’s and women’s side. Senior Alex Blaho won for the second consecutive meet with a mark of 56-6.5 while Austin Blaho placed second with a 54-7.75 mark for the men. Freshman Tarynn Sieg won the women’s event at 47-2, ahead of teammate and sophomore Maria Muzzio with a 46-6.5 mark.

The Rams will continue action at the Air Force Team Challenge at USAF Academy, Colo. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.

Collegian sports reporter Mamadou Balde can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @mamadoubalde62.