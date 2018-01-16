Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU Rams Cycling Team Represents in Nationals

By

 

From left to right, Willie Hawkins competed in the Men’s Club Race, and Lauren Murray and Mel Beale competed in the Women’s Club Race 2018 Cyclocross Nationals. They also competed as a team relay. (CSU Rams Cycling)

By Michael Berg

The CSU Cycling Team strives to send a full team to Collegiate National Championships every season, and this time, they were a force to be reckoned with. The 2018 Reno Cyclocross Nationals features over 2,000 racers and some of the best talent that USA Cycling has to offer. Nationals just finished up on Sunday the 14th, and our Rams took 3rd Place in the Team Relay, and 4th in the Overall Omnium! Way to go Rammies! Willie Hawkins competed in the Men’s Club race, and Mel Beale and Lauren Murray took part in the Women’s Club race.

The CSU Road/Mountain Crew tours Oro Valley in Tuscon, AZ as a part of their winter training. (CSU Cycling Team)

 

Also noteworthy, the CSU Road/Mountain Crew has been busy touring the Old Spanish Trail in Tucson, AZ for their winter training camp. Seems like a good time to be apart of the Ram Cycling Team! If you are interested in the CSU Rams Cycling Team, you can find out more information about them on their CSU Campus Recreation webpage.

