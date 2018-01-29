Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU completes undefeated January with win over Air Force

Colorado State swim and dive took the stage at Moby Pool for the final dual meet of the 2017-18 season in victorious fashion against Air Force Friday afternoon, defeating the Falcons 183-114. The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record in dual meets during the spring season and moves them to 8-3 on the entire year.

The day started with the diving competitions in which CSU boasted the first place winner of the competition. Freshman Skylar Williams finished above all other competitors with a final score of 233.18. Junior Flori Witenstein finished fifth and freshman Rachel Holland placed third. Williams also won the 1-meter dive with a score 248.10, while Witenstein finished fourth and Holland fifth.

Haley Rowley of CSU took a commanding lead in the 1000-meter freestyle during the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. She went on to win the event by over 30 seconds. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Madison Ward dives into the water for the start of the 100-meter breaststroke in the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. She went on to win this event and the 200-meter breaststroke, helping CSU beat the Falcons. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Madison Ward competes in the 200-meter breaststroke against Air Force. The victory was her second of the day as the Rams went on to defeat the Falcons, 183-114 on Friday, Jan. 26. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Marie Goodwyn of CSU swims the 200-meter butterfly during the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. She went on to win the event and aided in CSU's victory over Air Force. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Marie Goodwyn swims in the 200-meter butterfly, an event she won against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. CSU beat the Falcons 183-114 in the meet, making their record 6-0 in January. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Colleen Olson on CSU dives off the starting block during the 50-meter freestyle during the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, Janurary 26, 2018. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Jade Federlin of CSU dives off the starting blocks during 100-meter freestyle in the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. Federlin went on to take fourth during the event and helped CSU secure the win. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU's Colleen Olson is congratulated by Tianna Jorgenson of Air Force after her win in the 100-meter freestyle. CSU won the event in a 183-114 victory over the Falcons (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU's Olivia Chatman comes up for her first strokes in the 200-meter backstroke during the meet against the Air Force Falcons on Friday, January 26, 2018. She went on to take fifth in the event with a time of 2:19.92. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)

CSU dominated the swimming portion of the competition beginning with a win in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 146.53. 

The second competition of the day was the 1,000-meter freestyle, an event that Haley Rowley shined in. The junior got ahead early and never looked back. She finished this event with a time of 10:15.85, almost 40 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Rowley also took first in the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 5:01.87.

In the 200-meter freestyle, freshman Colleen Olson won the event with a time of 1:54.40 to boost the Rams to their second victory of the day, giving Olson her first collegiate victory in the event. 

The fourth event of the day was the 100-meter backstroke which featured former Mountain West Swimmer of the Week Tonicia Thomas. Thomas went on to win the event with a time of 56.29 to give the Rams their fourth victory of the day. Thomas continued her dominance in the 200-meter backstroke with another individual victory.

During the 100-meter breast stroke, CSU’s Maddie Ward finished first with a time of 1:06.35, just in front of teammate Gianna Salanitro.

Sophomore Marie Goodwyn and freshman Jennae Fredrick dominated the butterfly competitions, placing first and second in both the 100- and 200-meter butterfly.

In the 50-yard freestyle Air Force’s Lidiya Knutson finished first with a time of 24.29 beating out CSU’s Veronica Morin who finished with a time of 24.53.

The Rams finished the meet in convincing fashion during the individual medley. Goodwyn (2:09.46), Fredrick (2:12.83) and Ward (2:13.87) locked up the top three places in the event to conclude a masterful performance on the day.

“There were tough and strong performances but they were a little off what their times would normally be,” head coach Christopher Woodard said. “But they gutted out some performances and I’m happy about that.”

CSU went on to win the day with a final score of 183-114 over the Falcons.

“In the next coming weeks, we’ve got a couple days of hard work and then some rest days to tune up some things,” Woodard said. “If they do all those things and get some rest we should be ready to tear it up when we get to San Antonio.”

The Rams will go on to compete in the Mountain West Tournament in San Antonio, Texas from Feb 14-17.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.

