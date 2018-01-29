CSU completes undefeated January with win over Air Force

Colorado State swim and dive took the stage at Moby Pool for the final dual meet of the 2017-18 season in victorious fashion against Air Force Friday afternoon, defeating the Falcons 183-114. The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record in dual meets during the spring season and moves them to 8-3 on the entire year.

The day started with the diving competitions in which CSU boasted the first place winner of the competition. Freshman Skylar Williams finished above all other competitors with a final score of 233.18. Junior Flori Witenstein finished fifth and freshman Rachel Holland placed third. Williams also won the 1-meter dive with a score 248.10, while Witenstein finished fourth and Holland fifth.

CSU dominated the swimming portion of the competition beginning with a win in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 146.53.

The second competition of the day was the 1,000-meter freestyle, an event that Haley Rowley shined in. The junior got ahead early and never looked back. She finished this event with a time of 10:15.85, almost 40 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Rowley also took first in the 500-meter freestyle with a time of 5:01.87.

In the 200-meter freestyle, freshman Colleen Olson won the event with a time of 1:54.40 to boost the Rams to their second victory of the day, giving Olson her first collegiate victory in the event.

The fourth event of the day was the 100-meter backstroke which featured former Mountain West Swimmer of the Week Tonicia Thomas. Thomas went on to win the event with a time of 56.29 to give the Rams their fourth victory of the day. Thomas continued her dominance in the 200-meter backstroke with another individual victory.

During the 100-meter breast stroke, CSU’s Maddie Ward finished first with a time of 1:06.35, just in front of teammate Gianna Salanitro.

Sophomore Marie Goodwyn and freshman Jennae Fredrick dominated the butterfly competitions, placing first and second in both the 100- and 200-meter butterfly.

In the 50-yard freestyle Air Force’s Lidiya Knutson finished first with a time of 24.29 beating out CSU’s Veronica Morin who finished with a time of 24.53.

The Rams finished the meet in convincing fashion during the individual medley. Goodwyn (2:09.46), Fredrick (2:12.83) and Ward (2:13.87) locked up the top three places in the event to conclude a masterful performance on the day.

“There were tough and strong performances but they were a little off what their times would normally be,” head coach Christopher Woodard said. “But they gutted out some performances and I’m happy about that.”

CSU went on to win the day with a final score of 183-114 over the Falcons.

“In the next coming weeks, we’ve got a couple days of hard work and then some rest days to tune up some things,” Woodard said. “If they do all those things and get some rest we should be ready to tear it up when we get to San Antonio.”

The Rams will go on to compete in the Mountain West Tournament in San Antonio, Texas from Feb 14-17.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.