Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU club hockey knocks off Arkansas, loses two to Missouri State

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Club Sports, Featured, Sports

Forward Kyle Reilly (28) takes a shot on the Missouri State game on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. During the game, Reilly was credited with an assist on CSU's one goal. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Forward Jordan Kaugffmann and forward Tyler Hinchliffe oppose a Missouri State University player for possession of the puck during the game on Saturday, January 20, 2018. CSU lost the game 5-1 during their home game. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU forward Austin Ansay waits for the action to come to him during the Missouri State game on Saturday, January 20, 2018. After a physical game with 16 penalties between both teams, CSU lost 5-1. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU forward Liam Millar takes a shot on goal during the second period in the game against Missouri State on Saturday, January 20, 2018. During the game, CSU took 23 shots on goal with Missouri State taking 43 shots. CSU lost the game 5-1. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Forward Liam Millar took the puck down the ice during the game against Missouri State on Saturday, January 20, 2018. During the game, CSU scored only one goal, losing 5-1. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU goalie Joe Morgan uses an unorthodox movement to maintain his balance after blocking a shot on goal during the second period of the game against Missouri State on Saturday, January 20, 2018. During the game, he played for one period, with Dax Deadrick playing the other two periods. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
Goalie Joe Morgan looks to the scoreboard after letting a goal by during the second period of the game against Missouri State on Saturday, January 20, 2018. During the game, he let two shots by during the period that he was playing. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
CSU defender Corey Taylor collides with a defender in an attempt to gain possession over the puck at the end of the third period of play in the game against Missouri State on Saturday, January 20, 2018. (Josh Schroeder | Collegian)
The Colorado State Rams celebrate after scoring over Missouri State Saturday evening. The Rams trailed the Ice Bears all evening, eventually losing 5-1. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Colorado State University forward Blake Davies walks off the ice to join his teammates in the locker room after the end fo the first period. The Rams lost to the Missouri State Ice Bears 5-1 after trailing all evening. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Missouri State defenseman Brennan Anderson shoots against Colorado State forward Christopher Nitchen (17) and forward Kyle Reilly (28). The Rams lost to the Ice Bears after trailing all three periods. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Missouri State forward Josh Bell (16) hits the ice after being cross-checked by Colorado State defenseman Corey Taylor (26). The Ice Bears led the Rams for all three periods and finished with a 5-1 win Saturday night. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Colorado State University forward Austin Ansay (29) clips Missouri State forward Zane O'Bryan (15) on his way towards the net. The Rams lost to the Ice Bears 5-1 after trailing all three periods Saturday evening. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Colorado State University forward Austin Ansay (29) tries not to fall on top of Missouri State forward Zane O'Bryan (15) after clipping him on his way towards the net. The Rams lost to the Ice Bears 5-1 after trailing all three periods Saturday evening. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
Colorado State University defenseman Yuval Rosenthal congratulates goalie Dax Deadrick after their hard fought 5-1 loss to Missouri State Saturday evening. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

After a long break, the Colorado State men’s Division I club hockey team took the ice again for three home games last weekend. The Rams knocked off Arkansas in the first game of the weekend before dropping two games against the top 20 Missouri State Ice Bears.

Coming into the game, the Rams held the No. 29 seed in the American Collegiate Hockey Association rankings. Arkansas came in as a slight underdog ranked No. 34. CSU started the first period strong and never looked back. A goal from Corey Taylor on the assist from Alec Orme gave the Rams a 1-0 lead with 4:26 left in the first, a lead they would hold for the remainder of the period.

Another goal from Blake Davies gave the Rams a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second period before CSU’s Liam Miller added another goal to pad the cushion. Arkansas netted two of their own goals late in the competition to put pressure on the Rams, but CSU held on for the 3-2 victory over the Razorbacks.

I was very pleased with our game on Thursday night against Arkansas. We had a great start and were able to carry that through the rest of the game.  We played a very complete game and got contributions from everyone, including some guys who made the most of their opportunity to play.

-Jeff Degree, CSU Division I club hockey coach

“I was very pleased with our game on Thursday night against Arkansas,” CSU head coach Jeff Degree said. “We had a great start and were able to carry that through the rest of the game.  We played a very complete game and got contributions from everyone, including some guys who made the most of their opportunity to play.”

CSU’s next games were against a tough Missouri State team that came in to the game ranked No. 19 by the ACHA.

In the first of a two-game series, Missouri State got ahead quick with a goal five minutes into the period and didn’t look back. They added another tally three minutes into the second and pushed the lead to three before the end of the period.

CSU got on the board with a goal from Austin Ansay, but any hopes of a comeback were squashed as Missouri State went on to score three more goals to end the game with a 6-1 clobbering of the Rams.

“Friday’s game with Missouri State was a strange one,” Degree said. “There were 22 minor penalties called and it was difficult to get into the flow of the game.  They have some skilled players who were able to exploit the extra time and space on the ice due to all the penalties.”

The Rams looked to turn things around in their final matchup of the weekend as they got another chance to take down the Ice Bears. Missouri State started the third game strongly as well, scoring a goal within 10 minutes to give themselves a 1-0 lead. CSU responded with a goal from CJ Nitchen to tie the game at the end of the period.

Despite the quick answer, Arkansas scored four more goals throughout the game to finish off the Rams with a 5-1 victory.

“Although the score might not reflect it, we played a much stronger, much more disciplined game,” Degree said.

CSU’s next action will be a three-game road trip to Oklahoma. The Rams will take on the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 1 followed by a two-game series with the University of Central Oklahoma to finish the weekend.

Collegian sports reporter Evan Grant can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @EGrantSports.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources