CSU Climbing Team “Rocks” Battle for the Fort

CSU’s Climbing Team Hosted the “2nd Annual Battle for the Fort” Bouldering Competition. On the men’s side Kepler Worobec placed 7th in the Men’s Bouldering Competition. On the Women’s side half of the top 10 qualifiers consisted of CSU climbers: Maura Borden placed first, with Erin Peifer and Isabella Baas right behind her placing in the second and fourth spots respectively.