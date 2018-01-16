Rocky Mountain Collegian

Crime update: Fort Collins police search for armed robbery suspect, SWAT team detains burglar in Laporte

An undisclosed amount of money and pepper balls were not found in the stockings of Fort Collins residents over Colorado State University’s winter break.  Here is a collection of the crimes from in and around the Fort Collins area while students celebrated the holidays. 

The armed robber enters the Public Service Credit Union on 319 S. Meldrum Street, in a screen capture from surveillance footage. (Photo courtesy of Fort Collins Police Services)

Dec. 11: Police search for suspect in bank robbery 

According to Fort Collins Police Services, Public Service Credit Union, at 319 S. Meldrum Street, reported an armed robbery to the Fort Collins Police Department. At 5:45 p.m. the male suspect entered the bank, showed the teller a gun and demanded the money.

No one was harmed, but authorities said the man escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

FCPS is still searching for the suspect. The suspect was caught on camera and is described as possibly Hispanic or Asian and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. The Police are asking for assistance and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Braun at 970-221-6580. They can also report tips at www.stopcriminals.org. While providing tips you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of an undisclosed amount of money as a late Christmas present. 

Dec. 28: SWAT Team responds to burglar in Laporte

According to  the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:32 a.m., they received a report of a man burglarizing a business in Laporte. After a two-and-a-half hour standoff with the Fort Collins Police Department and the Larimer County Regional SWAT team, the man tried to flee the scene. The team used pepperballs and a chemical agent to keep him from escaping. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for observations consistent with illicit drug use. He was later booked to the Larimer County Jail on multiple allegations. 

Jan. 10: Suspect arrested in Loveland stabbing

At approximately 7:48 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received word that a victim in Loveland had been stabbed in the leg and then again in the arm following an argument, according to LCCO. The suspect fled the scene of the crime but shortly afterwards deputies located the suspect nearby. He was arrested on allegations of second degree assault and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The bail bond was posted at $5,000. 

Collegian news reporter Pat Conrey can be reached at news@collegian.com.

