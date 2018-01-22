Colorado State unveils State Pride uniforms for basketball programs

Colorado State is bringing its State Pride to the hardwood.

The Colorado-themed threads, which the football team debuted on Nov. 11 against Boise State, will be worn by the men’s and women’s basketball teams before the end of the month. The women’s team will be the first to wear the uniforms on Saturday against New Mexico, followed by the men’s team on Jan. 31 against Wyoming.

Similar to the football uniforms, the basketball edition of State Pride focuses on Colorado’s state flag. Ditching the green and gold, the uniforms incorporate royal blue and red. The Colorado flag is printed on the bottom of both sides of the shorts with a blue and white waistband.

Royal blue numbers are outlined in red and “Colorado State” is written in royal above the numbers. The sides of the shorts and jersey are mesh, standing out against other solid parts of the uniform.

“We are excited to extend the State Pride theme by again using elements of our iconic flag,” CSU athletic director Joe Parker said in a statement. “It is a wonderful expression of CSU’s status as our state’s land grant institution.”

Under Armour has been the official apparel and uniform provider since 2013-14 and recently signed a five-year extension in 2016. State Pride apparel is available at Ram Zone locations in Old Town and the on-campus stadium.

Collegian sports director Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.