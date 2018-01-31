Colorado State investigating Larry Eustachy’s conduct as men’s basketball coach

Colorado State University’s athletic department is currently investigating men’s basketball coach Larry Eustachy for his conduct as the team’s head coach, Athletic Director Joe Parker announced Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the athletic department have already begun interviewing players and coaches from the team in regards to Eustachy’s behavior. Sources close to the situation say that only two players supported Eustachy in the interviews while the rest of the team spoke out against the head coach.

“We have started a climate assessment, which involves conversations with the students and staff members associated with the men’s basketball program,” Parker said in a statement. “As always, we will not make any public comments until our process is complete and have no additional information to share at this time.”

The severity of Eustachy’s behavior under review is unknown at this time.

This is not Eustachy’s first time being investigated for his behavior. In February 2017, a report from the Coloradoan showed that Eustachy had created a culture of fear and intimidation at CSU and emotionally abused his players. The report revolved around an internal investigation from the 2013-14 season. In this investigation, former athletic director Jack Graham advised that Eustachy be fired, but the university did not act on the recommendation.

Prior to his time at CSU, Eustachy resigned from Iowa State after photos surfaced of him drinking and partying with college students after a loss in 2003.

In October 2016, CSU extended Eustachy’s contract through the 2020-21 season. Should the university fire Eustachy for reasons not specified in the contract, it would owe him more than $1 million per year through the end of the contract.

