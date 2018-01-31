Collegian and CSU staff share their Oscar picks

On Tuesday, we all woke up to a whole new list of Academy Award nominees. The list contained some surprises—such as Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out”—some not-so-surprises—like Meryl Streep for “The Post.” As usual, people are upset with some of the more unconventional nominees, so some of us here at The Collegian decided to give it our best shot to predict which individuals and films will take home the cake on March 4.

James Wyatt – Arts & Culture Reporter/Assistant Editor

I don’t know, the Oscar’s, to me, are pretty much the exact opposite of what filmmaking is really about. These award shows always seem like a night for Hollywood’s elite to celebrate themselves and their industry than it is about the actual magic of cinema. You know, all that wishy-washy stuff. But hey, at least the Oscar’s will be more entertaining than watching the Patriots play in the Super Bowl for the eighth time. On to my picks:

Best Picture: “Phantom Thread” The three “Best Picture” material films here are “Phantom Thread,” “Lady Bird” and “Call Me by Your Name.” Either of these films could win without question in my book. “Get Out” would be a welcomed surprise but who knows with the Academy. Personally, “Phantom Thread” was truly the film of the year.

Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, "Shape of Water"

Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, "Shape of Water"

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Best Make-Up & Hair, "Darkest Hour"

Best Costume Design, "Phantom Thread"

Best Original Song: Sufjan Stevens, "Call Me by Your Name"

Best Cinematography: Roger A. Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Nate Day – Arts & Culture Reporter

Oscar predictions are tricky because The Academy often awards people and films that tickle their fancy and fill their own agendas more than represented the greatest pieces of filmmaking of the year—i.e. “La La Land. With that in mind, here are my picks for the winners:

Best Picture: “Shape of Water” I’ll admit it: the first time I saw the trailer for this film, I thought it looked like the dumbest thing to come out of Hollywood, but when I realized that is was a Guillermo Del Toro monster flick starring a woman who would deliver a performance without a word, I knew it would be a shoe-in for awards. Not to mention, Octavia Spencer has a weird way of ending up in supporting roles of some of the best films each year.

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Best Make-Up & Hair, "Darkest Hour"

Best Costume Design, "Beauty and the Beast"

Best Original Song: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul "This Is Me"

Best Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, "Shape of Water"

Scott Diffrient – CSU Film Studies Professor

Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread” In what is being lamentably reported as his final film role, Day-Lewis demonstrates why he is in a league of his own. Here, the three-time Academy Award-winning actor gives one of the most subtle and exquisite performances of his career—reminiscent of the way that his character, fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, hides secrets inside the lining of his impeccably crafted coats.

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Although Margot Robbie and Frances McDormand, for whom there is lots of pre-Oscar buzz, are strong contenders, Sally Hawkins deserves to win—and will win. I’ve loved her since her early work in Mike Leigh-directed films, “All or Nothing,” “Vera Drake” and “Happy-Go-Lucky”, but last year finally brought her to mainstream attention—thanks in part to her wonderful turn in “Paddington 2.” Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, “ The Florida Project” I suspect that a lot of Academy voters are fans of—or friends with—Woody Harrelson, but this “Three Billboards” co-star will likely split votes with fellow nominee Sam Rockwell. I predict that Willem Dafoe will take home the award, for his generous participation in director Sean Baker’s labor of love “The Florida Project.” Cast opposite a roster of first-time performers, including several scene-stealing kids, the actor brought professionalism, realism and humanity to every one of his on-screen moments.

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” To me, she will always be Jackie Harris from TV’s “Roseanne.” But here, Metcalf peels back the veneer of sitcom silliness to reveal the all-too-real sadness, frustration and quiet desperation of a mother who can’t seem to provide what her daughter—Saoirse Ronan’s title character “Lady Bird”—most wants and needs. I’m already looking forward to Metcalf’s acceptance speech.

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” First-time nominees Gerwig and Peele are going up against some heavy-hitters. Of the two, Gerwig probably has the best chance to win, a fitting victory given the current cultural context. But, as much as I would love to see her to take home the Oscar that night, I think that Nolan deserves the honor. His chronologically complex war film “Dunkirk” is not just a technological marvel relying heavily on “old-school” moviemaking techniques, but a hauntingly poetic tribute to the men and women who risked—and sometimes gave—their own lives to protect countless others.

Best Make-Up & Hair, " Darkest Hour"

“ I would like to see Arjen Tuiten win for his work on “Wonder,” but the award will most certainly go to Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, who transformed Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill. Best Costume Design, “Phantom Thread” This film is actually ABOUT clothing and costuming, so…yeah.

This film is actually ABOUT clothing and costuming, so…yeah. Best Original Song: “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagino has said that he wanted “musical narration” for portions of his romantic coming-of-age drama, and Sufjan Stevens delivered that with all of the lyrical delicacy for which his prior work is known. “Mystery of Love” is the perfect accompaniment to scenes of nearly unrivaled beauty and tenderness.

Best Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049” Although he has been invited to the Oscar dance more than a dozen times, cinematographer Roger Deakins has never won an Academy Award. That will change on March 4. “Blade Runner 2049” is the kind of ambitious, visually stunning stuff that I thought had disappeared years ago, and Deakins is a large part of the film’s aesthetic rigor and distinctiveness.

The Oscars will air on March 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.