Collaborations to be spoken about at ‘We’re All in This Together’

A model partnership exists at Colorado State University, which will be demonstrated by “We’re All in This Together,” an environmental advocacy event held next Monday. From 5:30 to 7:00 PM Gabe Wing, the guest lecturer, will speak to students about the importance of collaboration in the Bohemian Auditorium at Rockwell Hall.

Gabe Wing, the guest lecturer, is the Director of Environmental Health and Safety at the one hundred year old company, Herman Miller. Herman Miller is a publicly-held furniture company based out of Michigan. Wing manages Herman Miller’s sustainability efforts and his work has played an important role in developing the companies environmental policies.

Herman Miller’s website explains that they design for repeated use, repair, maintenance and reassembly using standard parts, as often as possible. Herman Miller also operates a rePurpose program. The rePurpose program donates used furniture, or other assets needed to dispose of to nonprofits in a company’s backyard.

At the upcoming event Wing will explain how business, universities and communities need to innovate together to create environmental, social and economic benefit.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The event is being sponsored by Colorado State’s School of Environmental Sustainability, the Global Social Sustainable Enterprise, CSU’s interior design program, the Institute for the Built Environment and the college of Health and Human Sciences.

Collegian reporter Pat Conrey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @load_of_crop.