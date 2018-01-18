Brust: ASCSU actually matters

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Recently, Colorado State Universities political climate has been tense, to say the least. ASCSU president Josh Silva was impeached prior to the 2017 winter recess after a semester of proceedings. As of last week, Silva has decided to appeal his impeachment– surly a move that will continue to perpetuate a chaotic stream of events in our student government. None of it will matter on a huge scale, but there is a great deal to gain from ASCSU that is often overlooked due to the overall opinion of student government.

ASCSU is defined by variables similar to student governments across the board. Often, the student body of a university is either oblivious to what their student government is up to, or views it as joke of an entity that never really achieves anything. This is true at CSU.

Historically, students are not very serious about what student government is doing. President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology‘s class of 1983, Steve Silberberg, recalls having a bag of popcorn elected as body president in one of his years as an undergrad.

Yes, student governments are a bit arbitrary and ultimately useless in the grand scheme of things. As they should be. Having a bunch of 20 year olds without experience in government making huge decisions would be asinine. Nobody would expect a big group of degree-less students to sail a perfect ship. Student governments are not in place for students to actually govern. Rather, they are in place for students to learn.

Ultimately, it does not matter whether ASCSU does anything policy-wise at all. What matters is that members of ASCSU get to learn about democracy before graduating to the professional world. Students who are involved in ASCSU can achieve or fail without huge consequences.

ASCSU also works closely with local and state governments, as stated on the ASCSU website. So, while it may not bring huge change to the university, ASCSU provides a learning environment and networking opportunities to everyone involved.

ASCSU is equally beneficial for the observer. Students who are not involved can witness the moving parts of a governing body right on campus. At its core, ASCSU and the no more than a smaller version of our nations government– a microcosm. Students have the ability to vote in elections, attend senate meetings, and see just how student fees are being allocated. Students can learn all about democracy from the comfort of the first floor of the LSC.

To be frank, every bill and ordinance ASCSU has passed/will pass probably will not affect the life of a four year undergrad. ASCSU does provide needs to the students and has brought new initiatives to campus that help better the lives of students, such as providing funding for student media and other organizations. These things would most likely still be around without ASCSUs help, but that is not the point.

Colorado State is a university, a learning institution that is meant to prepare us for society. CSU provides ASCSU to serve us, the student body, not the other way around. It doesn’t matter what you think of them– ASCSU is doing exactly what they are supposed to do.

Opinion editor Allec Brust can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online @allecbrust.