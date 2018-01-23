Use alpaca dryer balls as an alternative to dryer sheets

If you find yourself rushing to Target on Sunday morning to grab a 25 count dryer sheet package which will eventually deteriorate your clothes away, there is a better alternative. Alpaca based dryer balls are a reusable, eco-sufficient solution which will save you the bi-monthly cost of dryer sheets.

Dryer sheets are specifically harmful to people with sensitive skin who often need hypoallergenic products. “[Dryer sheets] are often filled with harmful chemicals and perfumes that coat your clothing, eventually ending up on your skin,” 63-year-old alpaca ball designer, Tamara Curtis, said. Dyer balls can also be costly in the long term for a student on a budget.

Dryer balls are beneficial in a plethora of ways. They are known to decrease drying times by helping move clothes in the dryer faster and providing more air circulation, this ultimately saves money on utility bills. Similar to dryer sheets, dryer balls reduce static within clothes while still promoting fluffiness and soften clothing naturally. Dryer balls, typically, are made from local, ethically sourced alpaca which hold no harmful chemicals and hold benefits for those who are hypoallergenic.

“[Dryer balls] are recyclable, sustainable, and economic. One set can last you your entire life if you take care of them,” Colorado State University gap year student, Noah Basurto-Olsen, said.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



As a tip, dryer balls can also be paired with 2 drops of your favorite essential oil to give your clothes a fresh, naturally scented boost. As we enter the flu season, 2 drops of the doTerra™ On-Guard oil will help boost your immune system and invigorate your body to fight against illness.

If the reusable and sustainable benefits do not sway you to change, the one-time cost is something to definitely take advantage of.