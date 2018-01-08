Rocky Mountain Collegian

8 UCA events to see this spring

New year, new art.

The University Center for the Arts is known for their work in performance and visual arts while showing off the talent of Colorado State University students and faculty. As the spring semester begins, the UCA gets ready to host the dance shows, concerts, plays, art exhibits and more. Here are some of the events to get excited for.

Jan. 16–April 21: Pompeii Archive

In the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, the exhibit “Pompeii Archive,” is open for the next three months. This exhibit includes pieces by American photographer William Wylie, with a focus on Pompeii, the Ancient Roman City and now archaeological site. This exhibit is free to all.

Jan. 19, at 11 a.m.: 2018 Master Class with the Canadian Brass

Yes, it is at 11 in the morning on a Friday, but the Canadian Brass are worth your presence. They are a quintet featuring an oboe, a trombone, a horn and trumpets. This group performs internationally and works and collaborates on a multitude of pieces. This event involves the group discussing ideas surrounding music and the connection it has between people. There is a Q&A session with the performers and finishes with a performance. It is free to the public but tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

Jan. 25, Feb. 6, Feb. 22, March 1, March 22, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Reading Series 

Throughout the semester, CSU writers will share their pieces in the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art. This is an event in collaboration with the Department of English and the Organization of Graduate Student Writers. The content of the performed pieces varies and includes fiction, poetry and non-fiction. All events are free and open to the public.

Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.: The Color of Change

This dance show is a special performance, which features Classical Revolution of Northern Colorado. They are a classical music group based out of Fort Collins. This performance incorporates dance and music to display lesser-known African-American composers.

“‘Color of Change’ aims to spark dialogue about personal experiences and perceptions of cultural diversity in our hometown,” said CSU ballet professor, Madeline Harvey on the UCA website.

There is a fee for this event.

Feb. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, 25, at 2 p.m.: Appropriate

“Appropriate” is a character-driven play. The show centers on an estranged Arkansas family sorting through family history and learning new secrets. Garrett Ayersh, who also directed “Elephant’s Graveyard” at Bas Bleu last fall, will direct the play. All shows are free.

Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.: Singer of the Year Competition

The annual tradition of the CSU Singer of the Year Competitions commences in late February. The undergraduate vocal students show off their skills is a competition for over $50,000 in scholarships. Awards such as “Singer of the Year” and “Most Improved” will be given. This event is an opportunity to witness the talent of the singers at CSU.

April 20, 21, at 7:30 p.m.; April 21 at 2 p.m. 2018 Spring Dance Concert

The end of semester dance showcase by the graduating dance seniors is a tradition. The seniors choreograph their routines and get the opportunity to use what they have learned at CSU and show off their own talent.

April 27, 28, May 3, 4, 5, at 7:30 p.m.; April 29, May 6, at 2 p.m.: Urinetown, The Musical

This satirical musical is an absolute must see. It follows the story of a town where its citizens must pay in order to use the restroom. It deals with themes of government corruption and greed all while still making the audience laugh out loud. The winner of multiple Tony Awards, “Urinetown” is a uniquely hilarious musical with a good point to make.

The University Center for the Arts is located at 1400 Remington Street.

Collegian reporter Maddie Wright can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @maddierwright.

