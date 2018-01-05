5 performers coming to the Aggie Theatre this spring

With every new year comes a chance to experiment and expand your horizons. If you are looking to enlarge your musical tastes consider going to concerts you normally would not attend.

Fort Collins’ own Aggie Theatre offers dozens of concerts spanning a variety of genres. Here are five performances at the Aggie Theatre worth looking into this spring semester:

ZZ Ward

On her sophomore LP, ZZ Ward brings an interesting fusion of hip-hop and blues to the table. In an age when rock and blues has passed its prime, the Oregon rocker has not only survived as an artist but also thrived. Prepare to be amazed by her raw talent and vocal abilities. She is scheduled to perform Thursday, Feb. 1.

Todd Barry

Todd Barry is a veteran stand-up comedian and actor. For over 30 years, he has kept audiences entertained with his unique use of deadpan humor. Through his countless appearances in various Adult Swim shows including “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Squidbillies” and “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” Barry has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He is scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 3.

Joyner Lucas / Dizzy Wright

An interesting combination to say the least, Joyner Lucas is an up-and-coming conscious rapper coming off his most popular, and most controversial, single, “I’m Not Racist.” The powerful message of the song implemented perfectly into the accompanying video has shown Lucas to be an artist to keep an eye out for in 2018. Dizzy Wright may not be the most well known rapper in the contemporary rap landscape, however, his technical proficiency and lyricism are nothing to be overlooked. While it seems to be an odd fit at first, after looking deeper into their music, it just makes sense. Both are scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 10.

Afroman

The self-described one-hit wonder is back in Fort Collins. Appropriately scheduled close to the holiest of holidays, 4/20, this show is a must-see for stoners. Afroman is far from your average rapper. Expect spectacular guitar performances accompanied by smooth singing. This will be one of the chillest concerts of 2017, but nothing to sleep on. He is scheduled to perform Saturday, Apr. 21.

Motionless In White

Despite their pleasant melodies, Motionless In White is not for the faint of heart. With their dark and moody style, the metalcore quintet is sure to unleash their reign of doom and gloom upon the Aggie Theatre stage. Hardcore dance at your own discretion. The band is scheduled to perform Sunday, Feb. 25.

The Aggie Theatre is located at 204 S. College Ave.

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @Netherland_Henry.