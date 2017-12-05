Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

What’s up, Fort Collins: Dec. 4–10

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Wednesday, Dec. 6: 

The Fiber, Metalsmithing, Pottery and Printmaking Guild of Colorado State University will be selling student made art for the holidays. The art will be for sale at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art in the University Center for the Arts on Dec. 6 and 7 starting at 10 a.m. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Thursday, Dec. 7:

Crafted FoCo will be hosting a dine-in movie. They will be screening “Die Hard” to kick off the holiday season. Bristol Brewing Company will host the event. The screening starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8:

The Lincoln Center will host the 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet with Canyon Concert Ballet and the Fort Collins Symphony. The classical Christmas story will be performed live with live symphony accompaniment. Performances will be held Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at lctix.com.

The Fall Dance Capstone Concert will show at the University Center for the Arts. The performance will showcase the choreography and dancing of three graduating seniors. The show’s theme is “Places Between.” Performances will be held Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the University Dance Theatre.

The Lincoln Center will host the annual La-De-Da Performing Arts “A Musical Christmas Carol.” The show features an original script and score based on the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The show runs two hours, with a 15-minute intermission, and will play Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are $16 and can be purchased at lctix.com.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources