What’s up, Fort Collins: Dec. 4–10

Wednesday, Dec. 6:

The Fiber, Metalsmithing, Pottery and Printmaking Guild of Colorado State University will be selling student made art for the holidays. The art will be for sale at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art in the University Center for the Arts on Dec. 6 and 7 starting at 10 a.m. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Thursday, Dec. 7:

Crafted FoCo will be hosting a dine-in movie. They will be screening “Die Hard” to kick off the holiday season. Bristol Brewing Company will host the event. The screening starts at 7 p.m.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Friday, Dec. 8:

The Lincoln Center will host the 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet with Canyon Concert Ballet and the Fort Collins Symphony. The classical Christmas story will be performed live with live symphony accompaniment. Performances will be held Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at lctix.com.

The Fall Dance Capstone Concert will show at the University Center for the Arts. The performance will showcase the choreography and dancing of three graduating seniors. The show’s theme is “Places Between.” Performances will be held Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the University Dance Theatre.

The Lincoln Center will host the annual La-De-Da Performing Arts “A Musical Christmas Carol.” The show features an original script and score based on the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The show runs two hours, with a 15-minute intermission, and will play Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. All tickets are $16 and can be purchased at lctix.com.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.