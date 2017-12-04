Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Kyle Loughlin

Current Information/Registration

Coed Dodgeball

Notable: “Off Constantly” upsets “Dammit Bernice” in a 6-3 victory. The number 9 seed team will now face the number one seed team tonight!

Men’s Dodgeball

Notable: “Don’t Call the Cops on Us” has taken the league by storm upsetting two teams to advance them to the quarter finals. Don’t Call the Cops on Us is the 16th seed in the Playoffs.

Tube Water Polo

Notable: Finals for the league will be tomorrow night in the Moby Pool at 9:15.

Men’s 4vs4 Soccer

Notable: Lawati FC is the number one seed in the league with a guaranteed bye right to the quarter finals. “Off Constantly” and “Team” are right behind them at the 2 and 3 seed also with spots in the quarter finals.

Women’s 4vs4 Soccer

Notable: The Semi-Finals will take place between all four teams tonight at 8:15. Stay updated for Finals information next Tuesday.

Table Tennis Tournament Registration ended on December 3rd, and the tournament will be on December 7th. It is a double elimination tournament with matches that will be held on Court 4 at the student recreation center. Match times will be held from 6:00pm to 10pm

Online Fantasy Sports (Bowl Game Pick Em’) Registration will end December 8th at 11:00pm. The season will go from December 18th to January 9th. Once signed up you can join the group with the group name “ColoState IM Sports!” and password “GoRams”. Students registered will be able to make picks as soon as the bowls are announced on December 3rd. Register at the link below:

http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/173112a8f4ea466d969e43ff7a3efa7d/home

Mens 3vs3 Basketball

Notable: “Moms n Bombs” take down “The Cats” in their first playoff victory to advance to the next round. “Moms n Boms” had a regular season record of 4-1 and are predicted to do well this playoff season.

Women’s 3vs3 Basketball

Notable: “Cash Money Records” has a guaranteed semi final spot because of their fantastic undefeated regular season record. They are the favorite to win the tournament on December 7th!

Coed 4vs4 Soccer

Notable: Katie George scores 4 goals in the “Ball Handlers” victory against “Team Barco”. The Ball Handlers will advance to the quarter finals!

Funny Team Names of the Week

Hot Diggity Dodge (Coed Dodgeball)

Stuffed by the Rim (Men’s Basketball)

Back Dat Pass Up (Coed Soccer)

Recreation Note: Blow off some steam and hit the mats at the recreation center!

Recreation Note: Stay posted for final information and upcoming information for IM sports on the Colorado State IM page! Hope the fall IM season treated everyone well.

