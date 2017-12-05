The Perfect Local Outdoor Gift Guide

SPONSORED CONTENT
By Michael Berg
This is a list of local products from some of the best local companies in Fort Collins. Enjoy, and feel free to check out other products these awesome companies offer.
(The Wright Life) NEVER SUMMER SNOWTROOPER SNOWBOARD DECK 17/18
$519.99
The Snowtooper is the all mountain equalizer and a great board for any riding style. It features our Original Rocker Camber Profile for amazing float and playfulness, a mid flex for all mountain versatility, with the supercharged feel of a slightly setback stance. The Trooper synchronizes your ride for the entire mountain. It’s the Swiss Army snowboard. (https://www.wrightlife.com)
(Topo Designs) Klettersack
$169.00
Our classic Klettersack. An ideal travel companion, workmate or pack mule for the daily hike in the hills. We use 1000D Cordura® for the exterior and coated pack cloth for an entirely lined inner compartment. Our natural leather lash tabs are perfect for securing extra gear or attaching a bike light. Turn your Klettersack into a camera bag by adding our camera cube.
All of our Klettersacks are handmade here in Colorado. (https://topodesigns.com)
(Akinz) Slouchy Colorado Flag Sweatshirt – Navy Blue
$48.00
Limited edition wide neck navy blue slouchy sweatshirt is made from an uber soft blend of recycled and organic fibers. Navy Blue sweatshirt is printed with our Colorado Flag design in a slightly brighter / neon color option. (https://akinz.com)
(On The Edge Tuning) Pret Helmets
$100-250
(Colorado Good Ol’ Boys) The C.G.O.B “OG” and The Duck n’ Truck
$24.47
(St. Peter’s Fly Shop) Simms Rouge Fleece
$74.69
(Otter Shop) Elevation 64 Growler
$69.99
- 100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse
- Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp
- Screw-on, leak-proof lid — not a drop is lost
- Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings
- Keeps liquids cold up to 7 days
- Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty
(The Wright Life) Innova Champion Christmas Thunderbird Driver
$17.99
(Jax) Men’s Cypress Slipper
$41.99
(Gannett Ridge) Bear Archery Marshal Realtree Package
$500.00
(Akinz) Aura Beanie
$34.99