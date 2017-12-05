Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

The Perfect Local Outdoor Gift Guide

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Outdoor, RamPage, RamPage Features

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Michael Berg

This is a list of local products from some of the best local companies in Fort Collins. Enjoy, and feel free to check out other products these awesome companies offer. 

(The Wright Life) NEVER SUMMER SNOWTROOPER SNOWBOARD DECK 17/18

$519.99

The Snowtooper is the all mountain equalizer and a great board for any riding style. It features our Original Rocker Camber Profile for amazing float and playfulness, a mid flex for all mountain versatility, with the supercharged feel of a slightly setback stance. The Trooper synchronizes your ride for the entire mountain. It’s the Swiss Army snowboard. (https://www.wrightlife.com)

(Topo Designs) Klettersack

$169.00

Our classic Klettersack. An ideal travel companion, workmate or pack mule for the daily hike in the hills. We use 1000D Cordura® for the exterior and coated pack cloth for an entirely lined inner compartment. Our natural leather lash tabs are perfect for securing extra gear or attaching a bike light. Turn your Klettersack into a camera bag by adding our camera cube.

All of our Klettersacks are handmade here in Colorado. (https://topodesigns.com)

 

(Akinz) Slouchy Colorado Flag Sweatshirt – Navy Blue 

$48.00

Limited edition wide neck navy blue slouchy sweatshirt is made from an uber soft blend of recycled and organic fibers. Navy Blue sweatshirt is printed with our Colorado Flag design in a slightly brighter / neon color option. (https://akinz.com

 

 

 

(On The Edge Tuning) Pret Helmets

$100-250

PRET X was developed with direct input from our professional athletes to create a helmet line that conquers the most demanding conditions on the planet. Places where product failure isn’t an option. We developed this line to provide the ultimate combination of performance, durability and safety. MIPS® and RECCO® help us push the envelope for snow sports safety and highest performance.MIPS® to better handle certain impacts and RECCO® for the backcountry. PRET X lives at the limits. (http://www.ontheedgetuning.com/index.html)
 

(Colorado Good Ol’ Boys) The C.G.O.B “OG” and The Duck n’ Truck

$24.47

Throw on the “OG” hat when on the water or out on the town to let em’ know what you’re about. Snap on The Duck n’ Truck and your waders cause its time to get those eyes to the sky. (https://www.coloradogoodolboys.com)
 

(St. Peter’s Fly Shop) Simms Rouge Fleece

$74.69

The right hoody to keep you on the water from one season to the next. (https://stpetes.com)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

(Otter Shop) Elevation 64 Growler 

$69.99

  • 100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse
  • Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp
  • Screw-on, leak-proof lid — not a drop is lost
  • Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings
  • Keeps liquids cold up to 7 days
  • Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty

 

 

 

 

(The Wright Life) Innova Champion Christmas Thunderbird Driver

$17.99

Deck the fairways with these beautiful Icicle Champion Thunderbirds made exclusively for Innova’s Christmas discs. Looking a bit like a frozen lake, these beautiful Thundies will have you debating, throw, or hang! It’s a tough decision, so get two! This particular one features a green digital hotstamp. New and unthrown condition! (https://www.wrightlife.com)
 
 
 
 
 

(Jax) Men’s Cypress Slipper

$41.99

The perfect gift for the man who is looking to stay extra cozy this winter. (https://www.jaxmercantile.com)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Gannett Ridge) Bear Archery Marshal Realtree Package

$500.00

WHILE THE SMOOTH, FORGIVING DRAW CYCLES and engineering advancements of this bow speak volumes about its capability, this bow absolutely shines on the package level. Check the setup. Now consider what you’re getting. Legendary Bear performance, paired with the perfect Trophy Ridge premium accessories that take the guesswork out of optimizing your bow. It’s all right there, matched perfectly by the Bear design team for a ready-to-hunt set-up that’ll open up some seriously tasty opportunities. (http://www.gannettridge.com)
 
 
 
 
 

(Akinz) Aura Beanie

$34.99

With styles for both men and women, you’ll love our handcrafted beanies, made here in our Fort Collins, Colorado workshop. Perfect for outdoor wear, hitting the slopes or the street, Akinz has beanie hats from slouchy to fitted to wool. Layer with a scarf, neckwarmer or hooded cowl for extra warmth. Knit items are crafted on a vintage hand-operated knitting machine and then hand sewn by Akinz shop employees and all crochet items are handmade by a handful of Akinz employees. (https://akinz.com)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise with RamPage.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources