Tennessee poaches CSU offensive coordinator Will Friend

The Colorado State football staff will have a much different look next season, as the Rams will be looking to replace coordinators on both sides of the football.

Defensive coordinator Marty English announced his retirement in early November and according to multiple national reports, offensive coordinator Will Friend has now accepted a coaching position at the University of Tennessee.

CSU athletics could not be reached for comment but Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan confirmed the reports Thursday morning.

Tennessee recently announced the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt as head coach after failing to hire a variety of other candidates including Ohio State OC Greg Schiano.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Pruitt had previously served as defensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. Pruitt and Friend were teammates and roommates at Alabama in the 1990s.

Friend had served as CSU’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2014. With the combination of Friend and head coach Mike Bobo leading the offense, the Rams have produced some of the most successful units in program history.

In 2016 the CSU offense ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency (157.04), 28th in scoring (35.3), 30th in total offense (462.5) and 31st in rushing offense (217.8).

This season the Rams were just as productive and even more explosive. In 2017 CSU averaged two touchdowns on the ground and a pair through the air, while totaling 502 yards per-game. Five of CSU’s starters were honored with all-conference honors, including the team’s starting quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The Rams will play Marshall in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmchael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.