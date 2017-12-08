Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Sing it loud and sing it clear, Christmas is almost here

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, College Avenue

The essential holiday playlist that will get you in the spirit this season.

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

Does this even really need an explanation? It is only the single most iconic Christmas song of our generation, let alone performed by the queen of 90s pop, Mariah Carey (even though she had a cringe-worthy New Year’s Eve performance and nauseating 2014 Christmas Rockefeller Special…we do not talk about that). This song has been featured in several traditional holiday movies, such as the British staple Love Actually, not to mention it is nearly impossible to resist singing along to. While Christmas might not be your favorite holiday, this song is essential to every winter playlist.

 

Last Christmas by Wham!

Because even though Christmas can be magical, great and full of wonder, we have all had that one holiday season which just flat out sucked. Whether it be a lousy lover or a careless companion, there has always been a Christmas that could not end fast enough. And if you are one of those weird people who just dislike Christmas in general, it is a nice way to be reminded that you are not completely crazy for hating the holidays (even though you really are).

 

Jingle Bell Rock by ???

I do not think anyone really knows who wrote this song, especially since there are at least 80 different renditions of it that play on KOSI 101.1. But you have to admit that no matter who sings it, it is still a total bop. Not to mention that it is impossible to listen to without getting up and flawlessly performing the Mean Girls talent show dance that everyone knows (even if you refuse to admit it).

 

White Christmas by Drifters

Though the original is more of a slower Christmas fundamental, this upbeat rendition is way better. The catchy beat and unique voices of The Drifters gives the song a fun twist to help get you into the spirit of the season. And you have to admit that the bouncy tune of the third verse gets stuck in your head for days every time you hear it.

 

Santa Baby by Marilyn Monroe

Though Eartha Kitt was a 1950’s legend, the rendition by Marilyn Monroe gives the song a little bit of a fun risque feel. Though Monroe is hardly a musical icon, the song is a true bop that makes you want to pour a glass of wine, throw a big fluffy scarf around your neck and buy some diamonds or something.

The entire Michael Buble Christmas album

 

Even though it was released over 5 years ago, this entire CD was and remains an eternal blessing to mankind. Buble’s hearty voice and natural soul make him a perfect Christmas icon, and what better way to watch the snowfall than to wrap yourself in a blanket, make some hot chocolate and listen to an entire CD of all your favorite songs sung by a real-life angel?

 

 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources