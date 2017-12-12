Revolutionary Fast Food: Tikka Grill

Sponsored Content

The concept of the fast food restaurant is typically associated with serving low quality, mass-produced American foods like hamburgers and French fries. However, Tikka Grill is hoping to change that perception with their unique spin on fast food.

Tikka Grill provides home cooked Egyptian and middle eastern fare at fast food speeds and prices. So you can now substitute Egyptian kushari, chicken tikka masala and lamb biryani for the standard American fare listed above.

Originally from Egypt, Salah Abdel-Ghany loved cooking at home for his family. When Silver Mine Subs, a restaurant relatively close to campus closed, he and his business partner, Faiq Majeed saw an opportunity. Tikka Grill opened in October to rave reviews. Here are a few tidbits from online reviews of Tikka Grill:

“It’s a hybrid Middle East Pakistani restaurant with biryanis and hummus type offerings. We had the falafel, hummus, pita, and a garbanzo bean with potato salad that was super delicious. The hummus was amazingly fresh and of the right consistency that many places mess up by making it too thick and not fresh. The prices are shockingly low…….amazing value.” Joel B.

“A mix of india, Pakistani and Middle East food. And they make it from scratch…The pita bread at tikka Grill is the freshest you can get in this area. Service is slow but very friendly. Since they are new, and still getting their chops, slow service is expected. I ordered 2 samosa, hummus with pita bread and chicken kabobs. Seasoning was perfect on every item.” Summant J.

Here are the ingredients of a few of the more popular dishes at Tikka Grill, each of these are cooked fresh with the special family touch from Salah and his staff:

Egyptian Koshari– delicious dish made of rice, macaroni and lentils mixed together, topped with a spiced tomato sauce, and garlic vinegar; garnished with chickpeas and crispy fried onions.

Lamb Biryani- The main ingredients of this tantalizing dish are rice, Indian spices, vegetables, lamb , egg, yoghurt, dried fruits.

Chicken Tikka Masala- garlic, ginger, turmeric, garam masala, coriander, and cumin are some of the spices that make this dish special. Add in chunks of roasted marinated chicken and a creamy yoghurt based, orange-coloured sauce and prepare to have your taste buds tingle.

Falafel, the Tikka Grill Twist: In order to give their falafel a larger crispy surface area, Tikka Grill makes their falafel doughnut-shaped. After the dough is molded sesame seeds are added. Finally the dough is fried in a pan where it is then ready to be served.

Hummus

Tikka Grill’s hummus is served with ground up saffron, olive oil and sometimes olives.

Pita

Tikka Grill’s spinning oven just takes two revolutions at 400 degrees to produce the freshest, tastiest pita in town. A gluten free option is currently in development, too.

So if you want a new, tasty fast food alternative, stop in and see Salah and the crew at Tikka Grille at 1240 W Elizabeth St A, Fort Collins, CO 80521.