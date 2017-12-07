Revolution Pops closes Old Town shop, merges with Revolution Market

Organic and locally sources food can be difficult to find, but the recent merging of two local businesses is making it easier.

Revolution Artisan Pops, the makers of homemade Fort Collins popsicles, moved location around the corner and expanded to include the Revolution Market.

The market sells locally sourced merchandise from salsa to facial masks. It has been open since April of this year, and just two weeks ago the pop shop was relocated to inside the market.

Sara Powell, marketing director for Revolution Market and Pops, said the move to a larger venue was needed, especially with winter approaching.

“It was an issue with us last winter because we didn’t have anywhere to sit down in our last shop,” Powell said. “So now if people want to come and enjoy a popsicle, they can come and sit down inside.”

An addition to the market is a new dip bar, which includes a range of different chocolate and sprinkles that customers can choose from to put on top of their pops.

Rebecca Dunn, one of the owners of the market, said the dip bar wouldn’t have been able to fit inside the larger venue, so it made sense to move the pop factory into the market.

The market itself was an idea that came to Dunn after working with local Colorado brands for not only the pops but also at the farmer’s markets here in town.

“We just thought it would be nice for all of the retailers we had met at farmer’s markets and other local events to have one more outlet to sell their items, and the idea bloomed from there,” Dunn said.

Dunn is a student at Colorado State University and is working on her degree in nutrition. She is very passionate about locally grown food and other local products.

The market sells organic and naturally sourced items including around 60 Fort Collins brands. There are even prepared meals ready for purchase. Each meal is prepared by chef Megan Barghols who has free reign to create different meals each week. The meals are rotated around to give people a wide variety of options each week, Dunn said.

Not only is the shop expanding, but the Revolution brand is in the process of going commercial. Dunn is in talks with Whole Foods, an organic grocery store, to begin selling pops in the Colorado area.

“We will probably start out selling individual pops and then work up to small boxes that people can take home,” Powell said.

The pops will also be making an appearance in the CSU dining halls this upcoming semester.

Annabel Wall, a junior at CSU majoring in communication studies, said she enjoys the new marketplace and the variety of local products for sale.

“It is such a nice shop, and the popsicles are so refreshing and taste amazing,” Wall said.

This was her first time inside the market, and she couldn’t wait to come back and check out the other products.

Although the future looks bright for the Revolution brand, the business is still new and trying to create a customer base.

“We have regulars who come in from the businesses around the shop, so that is always nice,” Dunn said.

This makes sense the wide array of items of items available. The market has locally sourced ingredients as well as the freshly made sandwiches and Kombucha tea on tap.

“It is almost impossible to not have fun while you’re eating a popsicle,” Powell said. “Our brand is kind of quirky and whimsical and family friendly. … I think people really enjoy the brand.”

The Revolution Market location: 130 W. Olive Street, Unit B

Collegian reporter Claire Oliver can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @claire_oliver21.