Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Razorbacks run the Rams off the floor Tuesday night

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Men's Basketball, Sports

Colorado State men’s basketball looked to shock SEC country but the University of Arkansas proved to be too much for the Rams to handle Tuesday night. The Razorbacks defeated the Rams 92-66 in front of their home fans in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

CSU started the game on a 13-0 run, looking like a team that could pull of an upset-victory over the Hogs. Arkansas quickly erased those hopes by responding with a 21-0 run of their own, though. 

Nixon shooting
Junior guard Prentiss Nixon (11) shoots the ball for three of his team-high 16 points during the Rams 80-76 win over Winthrop. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

By halftime, Arkansas’ lead was 47-29 and the Rams were held to just 31 percent shooting from the floor (10-of-32).

Sophomore guard C.J. Jones played a key role in the Arkansas victory, starting the game by making his first five field goal attempts and finishing with 16 points.

Along with Jones, 6-foot-11 freshman forward Daniel Gafford  and senior guard Jaylen Barford had big nights as well. Gafford totalled 14 points and six rebounds against the Rams, while Barford finished with a season-high 19 points. 

Junior guard Prentiss Nixon led the way for CSU offensively. The Bolingbrook, Illinois native made 8-of-13 field goal attempts, finishing with 31 points.

Nixon has now led the Rams in scoring in five of the seven games that he has played in. He missed the Northwestern State game on Nov. 24 with a concussion.

No other CSU players finished in double-digits but sophomore guard Raquan Mitchell made the plays of the night, throwing down a pair of vicious one-handed dunks in the game. Mitchell finished the night with eight points and five rebounds.

In his return to his old school, transfer-forward Lorenzo Jenkins had a poor shooting performance, missing his first four attempts.  Jenkins played in one game for the Razorbacks during the 2015-16 season, scoring three points and securing two rebounds in seven minutes against Northwestern State.

CSU failed to get much going on this end of the floor in general though, as turnovers plagued them throughout the contest. The Rams gave the ball away 18 times Tuesday and struggled to create any sort of rhythm.

After dominating the paint against Colorado last Saturday, the Rams held a 38-31 advantage on the glass over the Hogs. This was a lone bright spot in the game for head coach Larry Eustachy’s squad.

The loss to the Razorbacks makes CSU’s all-time record against the SEC 10-7. The Rams will hit the hardwood again on Friday for a Pac-12 matchup at Oregon (5-3).

The Ducks are coming off back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Boise State. Prior to the buzzer-beater loss to the Broncos, Oregon held a 46-game home winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Rams and Ducks will tip off at 7 p.m. Friday and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources