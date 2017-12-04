A Pack For Everyone on Your List- Even You

SPONSORED CONTENT

Need Outdoor Adventurer Gift Ideas? – Think Topo Designs

You live in Fort Collins, at least during the school year. You came here for the outstanding academic opportunities but also for all of the opportunities that Mother Nature provides outside of the classroom. As you head home for the holidays you want to share your love for adventure with your friends and family. Topo Designs, located at 130 S. College in Old Town Fort Collins, makes that possible with these great Holiday packages. Better yet share these ideas with Santa and make sure he knows these items are on your list:

Holiday Trip Kit $50

We all have friends who head out of town on a moment’s notice. The Topo Designs Holiday Trip Kit is the perfect pairing of the Micro Accessory Bag And Dopp Kit to get you organized on the go, plus travel-sized skin care items from Ursa Major to keep even the weariest of weekend globe trotters looking their best.

Holiday Coffee Kit $50

For all of the coffee loving campers in your life (including you). The Topo Designs Holiday Coffee Kit includes everything you need for that morning joe on the trail or the road, from Kuju’s Pocket Pourover® coffee packets to our mugs (just add water). The best part is that everything is contained in our handy Dopp Kit carrying case.

Holiday Climb Kit $98

What do you get those rock jocks, wall rats and hang dogs in your life? Topo Designs makes it easy by pairing our Climb Pants and Chalk Bag with Friction Labs’ Unicorn Dust. This combination of climbing classics keeps those high steps and heel hooks looking good inside or out.

Holiday Camera Kit $150

The Topo Designs Holiday Camera Kit puts Topo’s adjustable Camera Cube and climbing rope Camera Strap together and Tops it off with their Field Shirt to make sure you look good even behind the camera. They’ve topped it off with 10 free Everyday Prints from their friends at Artifact Uprising. Total retail value is close to $200, yours as a package for only $150.

Holiday Travel Kit $198

Do you or someone on your list like to travel organized? This is the package. Two Pack Bags that can hold multiple shirts and pants or keep used clothes from clean over the course of a trip plus, a Dopp Kit and some Ursa Major Face Wash to keep you looking fresh.

