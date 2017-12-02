Rocky Mountain Collegian

Quick, easy meals to help you get through finals week

Filed Under: Arts and Culture, College, Food and Dining

(Photo courtesy of Mike Mozart on flickr.com)

As finals week is rapidly approaching, stress is mounting for students. Between wrapping up classes, preparing for tests, solidifying winter break plans, and for some, graduating, the last thing on anyone’s mind is what they’re going to eat.

We all love food, but sometimes find the time to make a delicious and nutritious meal is next to impossible, so here are a few ideas for quick, easy meals to help you get through finals week:

Pizza:

At nearly any grocery store, you can find a Pillsbury pizza crust for just a few bucks. Grab some pizza sauce from the Italian isle, shredded cheese and some veggies, and bam, you’ve got a fantastic meal. The best part is that it takes less than 20 minutes to make, so you won’t miss out on any valuable study time.

Tuna Casserole:

Toss some canned tuna, cooked penne, mayo, cream of chicken soup, peas, and that shredded cheese you picked up for pizza into a casserole dish, and cook it on 425 for about 30 minutes. Easy, yummy, fast, cheap, warm; perfect for finals week.

Chili:

A lot of people will steer clear of chili because they don’t want to spend the day slaving and sweating over a giant pot, but McCormick has what may well be the world’s easiest chili recipe on the back of their chili seasoning packet. Essentially, you’ll brown some beef, throw in some beans, tomato sauce, and of course, chili seasoning, bring it all to a boil and then enjoy. 

Sausage and veggies:

For those of you that prefer your food on the greener side, this one’s for you. Cut up some asparagus, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, potatoes, zucchini and a large smoked sausage. Season with olive oil, garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and whatever else you like, and bake it. When the potatoes are soft, you’re ready to chow down.

Chicken Caesar Wraps:

Buy three things: chicken breasts, Caesar salad mix and tortillas. Season and bake the chicken breast; ten minutes on each side at 400 degrees should do the trick. Prepare the salad. Dice baked chicken. Add chicken to the salad. Put salad and chicken on a tortilla and roll it up–you’ll have to check with the folks at Chipotle on their wrapping methods. Enjoy.

CSU Dining Halls:

They may not be the highest quality meals you’ll ever put in your mouth, but the dining halls do allow students to purchase a guest meal for $12.50.

Takeout:

Let’s be honest, this is probably most of what we’ll be eating that week. Yelp even has a page of recommendations for the best takeout in Fort Collins to help you out.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay

