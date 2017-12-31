Photos: The Collegian’s photos of 2017

JANUARY - The Women's March in Denver progresses down 15th street on Jan. 21, 2017. Thousands gathered in the city to participate in the march organized nationally in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

JANUARY - A protester of Milo Yiannopoulos' event at the University of Colorado Boulder campus stands amidst the police crowd control barrier during the speech on Jan. 25, 2017. Yiannopolos, a controversial conservative figure and editor of Breitbart news, is known for his rhetoric against feminism, the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community. His events on college campuses are frequently accompanied by protests. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

FEBRUARY - A young protester stands with the thousands of others to show solidarity for Muslim Americans and other immigrants on Feb. 4, 2017 in Denver. The rally was organized in a week following U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban, which prevents people from countries such as Syria and Iran from entering the U.S. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

FEBRUARY - James DeBonis sits in temperatures dipping below 30 degrees Fahrenheit during the “Sit-In Against Sit-Lie” demonstration, hosted by the Fort Collins Homeless Coalition in response to proposed city council legislation. DeBonis said he will fight the Sit-Lie Ban for the rest of his life. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

MARCH - Stephanie Bess is a theater major by day and track star by night. Bess was dating former CSU Basketball player Gian Clavell, and spoke out against Clavell for a history of domestic abuse towards her after he was arrested twice. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

MARCH - Community members form a linked circle in a show of support for the Islamic Center of Fort Collins after it was vandalized around 4 a.m. on March 26, 2017. The suspect overturned furniture and shattered the glass windows on the back doors of the Islamic Center. Police collected a screwdriver and a Bible thrown into the prayer room for evidence. (David Johnson | Collegian)

MARCH - A group of protesters to the Trump rally in Denver rip an American flag apart in opposition to the event. The March 4 Trump rally was one of nearly 50 rallies that occurred across the nation and drew a crowd of over 300 supporters and around 100 protesters. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

MARCH - CSU student Saddam Qahtan Waheed and his wife, Maryam Alobaidy, arrive in Colorado at Denver International Airport. Waheed was barred from returning to the U.S. after traveling home to Iraq on a family trip when President Donald Trump issued a travel ban on seven Muslim nations by executive order. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

APRIL - Shangela Laquifa Wadley performs a medley of Beyoncé songs at the Galaxy Queers Drag Show hosted by PRISM, a student organization for queer individuals and allies. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

APRIL - The refurbished Old Main Bell, which was stolen and missing for over a hundred years, was returned and installed in the Alumni Center of the new stadium on April 18, 2017 as part of "I love CSU Day." The bell, which came to campus around 1910, was housed in Old Main, a building that burned to the ground during student protests in 1970. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

MAY - An Undie Run participant backflips off the top of the CSU Rec Volleyball Net poles after the 2017 Undie Run. The annual event draws thousands of students each year to run a course around campus in their underwear. In 2016 and 2017, the University discouraged participation in the event. The 2017 run was not officially organized by any one student group in order to avoid responsibility. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

MAY - The CSU Swim and Dive team finished their season with a 3-4 record, defeating the University of Northern Colorado in February. (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)

MAY - Colorado State University president Dr. Tony Frank during the Board of Governors' meeting on May 2, 2017. The board decided to increase tuition for all students at the Fort Collins campus for fiscal year 2018. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

JUNE - The new Colorado State University Health and Medical Center, located at 151 West Lake St., opened its doors to the public on June 26, 2017. It features a spiral staircase with a hanging art installation to "encourage people to take the stairs," said Kate Hagdorn, associate director of communications. (Olive Ancell | Collegian)

JULY - Steve Gray performs with the country-rock band Union Gray at the Lagoon Concert Series over the summer. The Lagoon Concert Series featured various local artists every Wednesday throughout the summer. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

AUGUST - The shadow of a Solar Eclipse passed through the United States crossing 14 States on Aug. 21, 2017, the first day of fall classes at CSU. This solar eclipse was unique because it spanned across a path from coast to coast. Many faculty members canceled Monday classes to allow students the chance to witness the first total solar eclipse in 38 years. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

AUGUST - Jhené Aiko performs on stage at Moby Arena as Ramfest. Aiko was both the event's first female headliner and first woman of color headliner. (Jenn Yingling | Collegian)

AUGUST - Colorado State University sophomore Paris Smouse is lifted up in the air by other fans to celebrate a CSU touchdown during the Ram's inaugural football game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the new on-campus stadium. (Forrest Czarnecki | The Collegian)

SEPTEMBER - CSU's mascot Cam The Ram on the sidelines of the "Orange Out" football game against Abilene Christian University on Sept. 9. CSU defeated Abilene Christian 38-10. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

Colin Focus Alley Cat Lindsay Long, a barista at the Alleycat Coffee House, prepares an expresso late on Sept. 28. Lindsay has worked at the Alleycat Coffee House for over three years and works the night shifts several days during the week. The Alleycat is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

OCTOBER - Protestors dressed as handmaids gather outside the Denver Marriott Tech Center where Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at a Republican Party fundraiser Oct. 30, 2017. The costumes are in reference to the popular television show "Handmaid's Tale" that describes a world in which women are considered property. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

OCTOBER - Elijah Thomas, a sophomore sociology major at Colorado State University, waits outside the North Ballroom to have a private conversation with Tony Frank before an event about racism on campus on Oct. 9. Other students lined up in an act of demonstration to support him. On Aug. 19, Thomas found a noose made out of crepe paper dangling from the stairs in front his dorm floors’ entrance. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)

OCTOBER - A bouquet of flowers along Ram Walk next to the new CSU stadium in memory of Savannah McNealy, a CSU student who died in a shooting near campus. Savannah played a critical role in the creation of this football tradition during her time at the university. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

OCTOBER - The CSU Homecoming Fireworks and bonfire bring hundreds of friends and community members together every year. (Field Peterson | Collegian)

NOVEMBER - Police officers do a sweep through of "the cube" in the library during a bomb threat on Nov. 7. Police officers covered both floors on multiple sweeps and carried assault rifles through their searches, and later led a K-9 unit through the building. The suspect who made the threat was later arrested by CSU police near campus. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

NOVEMBER - Former student body president Josh Silva (left) hugs then Vice President Michael Wells (right) prior to the student government's vote on the president's impeachment. Silva was later impeached that night by The Associated Students of Colorado State University Senate, making Wells the acting president for the remainder of the academic year. Silva had allegations against him that included harassment of ASCSU members and threatening to fire a member of his cabinet. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)

DECEMBER - Sean "Slug" Daley of Atmosphere welcomes the crowd to the Aggie Theatre on Dec. 9, 2017. Atmosphere stopped in Fort Collins as a part of their "Welcome to Colorado" tour. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)