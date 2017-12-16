Rocky Mountain Collegian

PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. Marshall

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Marshall defeated Colorado State 31-28 in the 2017 Gildan New Mexico Bowl. 

Wide Receiver Olabisi Johnson makes a wide open catch during the second quarter of action against the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Quarterback Nick Stevens throws a pass to an open receiver during the second quarter on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Wide Receiver Olabisi Johnson brings in a long pass from quarterback Nick Stevens during the second quarter of the New Mexico Bowl. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Wide Receiver Michael Gallup stretches out for a deep pass but is unable to pull it in during the second quarter of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Safety Jordan Fogal celebrates an interception during the first quarter of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
The Colorado State captains take the field prior to the New Mexico Bow. Jake Bennett (77), Evan Colorito (43), Dalyn Dawkins (1) and Quarterback Nick Stevens (7) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss prior to the start of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Safety Jordan Fogal intercepts a Marshall pass during the first quarter on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Running back Dalyn Dawkins runs the ball up the field against Marshall on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Wide receiver Michael Gallup stretches out for a deep pass but is unable to pull it in during the Gildan New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Tight End Dalton Fackrell works for extra yards after catching a pass from quarterback Nick Stevens during the second quarter of the Gildan New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Quarterback Nick Stevens runs into the end zone for Colorado State's second touchdown against Marshall in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Collegian sports reporters can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com

