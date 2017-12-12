Rocky Mountain Collegian

Photo Story: the work of senior design and merchandising students

Rebecca Dias shows off her two-piece dress ensemble with a refreshing white color with green and gold trim: CSU spirit in dress form. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Rachel Douglas is happy about her new purchase form the local fabric store, a powder blue lace appliqué. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian
Design drawings of Nicole Pink, a senior design student, are shown here. Much planning must go into a design before actually creating it. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Megan Haag works with delicate white lace as she measures and pins where she must sew the fabric. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Lindsey Bradley is happy about her purchases from a fabric store and says she sometimes gets funny looks from people when she carries her loads of fabric through campus. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Leah Gray takes a break from cutting fabric to pose for a photo. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Lauren Bruce-lund works on a stunning red swimsuit piece with a superhero-esque cape to match. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Krista Green inspects her new fabric purchase-a light weight red and white fabric with stunning bird and foliage design. Behind her, Jack Savoie asks design professor, Dr. Diane Sparks for some advice. (Sarah Ehrlich |Collegian)
Kiana Hazel makes finishing touches on her pink silk ensemble, a classroom favorite. (Sarah Ehrlich |Collegian)
Kalie Xue uses a ruler and a special pen to draw out where she can cut her fabric to make her design come to life. (Sarah Ehrlich |Collegian)
Jack Savoie puts in serious focus in order to correctly pin the fabric to make a flattering silhouette of his design. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
The design studio, located in the Gifford building, houses dozens of students and their designs. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Eva O'Donovan, pictured here in the beginning stages of her project, measures the mannequin so she can adjust her dress design. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Erika Quinones makes cuts and measurements to a black ensemble she's creating. (Sarah Ehrlich| Collegian)
Camille Jarman chooses an interesting sitting position that helps her get precise measurements for her fabric of choice. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)
Brendan Olsen sits on the design table to get the best angle for measuring a pattern, made of light weight, almost see through paper that is easy to move around with fabric. (Sarah Ehrlich |Collegian)
Ashley Verdugo measures out an amount of pattern paper, paper that is specially made for fabric design. (Sarah Ehrlich |Collegian)
Ashley Ryll takes a different design approach than her classmates in creating fun children's wear with a springtime vibe. (Sarah Ehrlich | Collegian)

 

Design and Merchandising students work hard all semester planning out their final designs for their senior capstone class, led by esteemed professor Diane Sparks. The design and merchandising field of study teaches students skills necessary to engage in the design of textile and apparel goods. Coursework includes studies in aesthetics and design, fashion/trend forecasting, fashion illustration, apparel construction techniques, and social-psychological aspects of dress.

More information about design and merchandising at CSU can be found here.

 

Collegian photographer Sarah Ehrlich can be reach online at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @sarahehrlich96.

