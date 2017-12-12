Photo Story: the work of senior design and merchandising students

Design and Merchandising students work hard all semester planning out their final designs for their senior capstone class, led by esteemed professor Diane Sparks. The design and merchandising field of study teaches students skills necessary to engage in the design of textile and apparel goods. Coursework includes studies in aesthetics and design, fashion/trend forecasting, fashion illustration, apparel construction techniques, and social-psychological aspects of dress.

More information about design and merchandising at CSU can be found here.

