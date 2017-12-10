Rocky Mountain Collegian

Photo gallery: Fort Collins’ Lincoln Center provides holiday vibes with “The Nutcracker” ballet

The sugar plum fairy and cavalier perform their final dance of the night. Rie Ichikawa, who plays the sugar plum fairy, studies at the Boston Ballet in Massachusetts. and was asked to be a guest artist at this year's performance of the Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
Performing for Clara and the Nutcracker prince, the dew drop fairy dances in point to the Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
Clara and the Nutcracker Prince take the Lincoln Center Stage to perform their dance in the Enchanted Ice Forest of the Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
A fairy poses on the Lincoln Center Stage during the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy scene. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The rat king and nutcracker battle for Clara during Canyon Concert Ballet's performance. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The snow queen and snowflakes take the stage in the Enchanted Ice Forest following the battle with the rat king. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The dew drop fairy dances alongside the fairies and pixies during the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy performance of the Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The sugar plum fairy and cavalier pause mid-air during their performance for Clara and the Nutcracker prince. Both Rie Ichikawa, the sugar plum fairy. and Pavel Gurevich, the cavalier, are guest artists for the Canyon Concert Ballet and both are ballet medalists. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The dew drop fairy smiles at the pixies during Canyon Concert Ballet's performance of the Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
Rie Ichikawa and Pavel Gurevich prepare to take their bows after their sugar plum fairy and cavalier duet. Both of the dancers are guest artists of Canyon Concert Ballet in this year's performance of the Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
Rie Ichikawa and Pavel Gurevich dance for Clara and the nutcracker prince during Canyon Concert Ballet's Nutcracker. (Anna Baize | Collegian)
The snow queen and snowflakes spin in sync on the Lincoln Center stage during their Nutcracker performance. (Anna Baize | Collegian)

 

