Oregon overwhelms CSU in the paint in lopsided victory

After having its 47-game home win streak snapped by Boise State a week ago, Oregon came out with a vengeance in front of its home crowd and defeated the Colorado State men’s basketball team 95-65 on Friday night.

The Rams have now dropped two consecutive games by at least 26 points to fall to 4-6 overall after beating CU at home last Saturday.

The game was played in a very physical, aggressive manner. However, the difference was that Oregon’s physicality translated to crashing the offensive glass and converting on a plethora of second chance opportunities. CSU’s aggressive play didn’t do them any good, as it led to early foul trouble.

The Rams committed their sixth foul of the first half only 7:09 in, putting Oregon in the bonus with a lot of time on the clock before halftime. Che Bob and Raquan Mitchell also picked up three fouls a piece in the first half, forcing Larry Eustachy to bench them for key portions of the second half.

The Ducks’ presence on the offensive glass was poison to the Rams. The Ducks collected 12 offensive rebounds and scored 23 second chance points as a result. A good amount of these rebounds were also off missed free throws as well, which followed with a foul and chance for more points.

CSU began the game on a cold spell, converting only five field goals in the first 12:34 and going 5:32 without converting a field goal in the early stages of the game.

Oregon looked like it was going to run away with the game in the first half. The Ducks held a 22-10 lead with 9:20 remaining in the opening half. However, in large part due to Prentiss Nixon, the Rams began to click on offense.

Nixon converted three consecutive field goals at one point in the first half. With only 2:21 left in the first half, CSU’s deficit was only two points.

Going into half, the Rams were well within striking distance, trailing Oregon 36-30. However, the Ducks hit the ground running in the second half. Oregon opened the second half on a 9-2 run in only 45 seconds to build a comfortable 47-34 lead.

CSU had nothing left in the tank and it was all over from there. Oregon poured it on and ended up outscoring the Rams 57-33 in the second half.

Even when the Rams were in the game, their inability to convert offensively in the paint was evident. This problem grew as the game went on. Oregon, on the other hand, got essentially everything it wanted down low. The ducks outscored CSU 46-16 in the paint.

One of the lone bright spots for the Rams in the lopsided defeat was Prentiss Nixon finishing right where he left off against Arkansas. After scoring a career-high 31 points against the Razorbacks, Nixon led all scorers with 25 points on 7-of-16 shooting against the Ducks.

Nico Carvacho also chipped in with 12 points on an efficient 4-of-7 mark from the floor.

Freshman forward Troy Brown returned to Oregon’s starting lineup after missing the Ducks’ last game against Boise State. Brown made it apparent that he is a valuable asset to his team tonight. The forward led the way for Oregon with 20 points and shot a lights-out 7-of-9 from the floor.

Brown was one of five Ducks to score in double figures against CSU. As a team, Oregon converted 52.9 percent of its field goals.

The Rams will come back to Moby Arena for a three-game homestand to wrap up non-conference play. The three-game slate will begin against Texas State at 5 p.m. MT on Sunday.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz.

