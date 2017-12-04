Morgan Library, Lory Student Center offering extended hours for CSU finals week

Finals week is a rough time for many students with many long hours and late nights spent studying, reviewing notes and reading text books for the first time all semester.

To help students prepare for their finals, the Colorado State University Morgan Library and Lory Student Center will have longer hours and provide various activities, so students can study and destress for finals week.

The Morgan Library will have extended hours from Nov. 26-Dec. 17.

The library will also open additional study space in the Event Hall. The space will be open Dec. 11–Dec. 14 from 6:30 a.m.–2:00 a.m. and Dec. 15 from 1:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The popular therapy dog visit will take place Dec.6 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Morgan Library Event Hall with animals from the Human-Animal Bond in Colorado Program.

The LSC will also have extended hours with discounts on selected food vendors, multiple study zones and free massages.

There will be 50 percent discount off of food vendors from 8 p.m. until midnight for LSC Late Nite at the following food vendor options:

Sunday, Dec. 10: Bagel Place (5 p.m. to midnight)

Monday, Dec. 11: Garbanzo Express

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Spoons

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Subway

The coffee shops Sweet Sinsations and Intermissions will offer 50 percent discounts from 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Sweet Sinsations will be featured Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. –10 p.m. Intermissions will be featured Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.

There will also be other activities on the second floor of the LSC that include free Massages from 7 p.m.–9 p.m. at the Curfman Gallery. Board games are also available for check out from 7 p.m.–9:30 p.m., in addition to coloring books, colored pencils and Late Nite stickers, at the LSC’s information desk.

