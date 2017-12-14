Mike Bobo signs three-year extension with CSU football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colorado State football kicked off the New Mexico Bowl festivities by announcing the signing of head coach Mike Bobo to a three-year contract extension. Athletic Director Joe Parker released the details of Bobo’s new deal Thursday, extending Bobo’s original five-year contract, which began in 2015, through the 2022 football season.

“Mike Bobo has developed a strong foundation for our football program,” Parker said in a release. “His leadership and focus on creating an environment where young people can grow in their academic and athletic pursuits is the essence of intercollegiate athletics. We have shared championship aspirations for our program and continuity is an extremely important element to chartering the path toward achieving those aspirations.”

Bobo’s three-year extension with the program includes a 2018 base salary increase to $1.8 million, along with increases of $100,000 for each successive season through 2022. Bobo’s original contract would have paid the Georgia native $1.65 million for 2018.

As in his original five-year contract, Bobo still has the opportunity to receive bonus compensation for specific team performance achievements.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Hired in January of 2014, Bobo has reached the postseason in all three of his seasons as head coach. In 2017, CSU has had one of the most productive offenses in the nation, averaging a school-record 501.0 yards per game and ranking second in the nation in third-down conversions at a school-record pace of 50.6 percent.

“I am very grateful for the confidence shown in me by both Joe Parker and Tony Frank,” Bobo said. “It is humbling and gratifying to be able to show my commitment to Colorado State University with the signing of this extension. I’m thankful for the terrific support of our fans and alumni, and the Fort Collins community that has welcomed my family and me, and has made us feel at home here.”

Bobo also praised the outstanding work of all the student-athletes and coaches in the program and the local community for all of their support.

Bobo’s Rams will face Marshall in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Rams will be wearing new white alternate helmets in the contest.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.