Michael Gallup selected as consensus All-American

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colorado State senior wide receiver Michael Gallup earned consensus All-American honors from the NCAA Thursday afternoon.

On the heels of finishing as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, Gallup capped an impressive list of season-long accolades with his consensus All-American selection. Gallup joins Oklahoma State’s James Washington and Memphis’ Anthony Miller as wide receivers on the team. 

Michael Gallup (4) cuts through the Air Force defensive backs. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
A player earns consensus All-American status based on their performance in the lists selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association.

Gallup earned first-team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and FWAA while being selected to the second team by the AP and AFCA. Miller also earned two first-team selections and Washington was a unanimous first-team pick in all five polls.

Gallup finished the regular season with 94 catches for 1,345 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked fifth in the nation in receiving yards and third in total receptions, while leading the Mountain West in both categories. Gallup will conclude his career at Colorado State in the New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 16. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

