Michael Gallup edged in Biletnikoff voting, named First-Team All-American

Colorado State senior wide receiver Michael Gallup was beat out by Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation’s most outstanding receiver Thursday night.

Earlier in the night, Gallup earned First-Team All-American honors from Walter Camp Football Foundation. He is the first Ram to earn the honor since former receiver Rashard Higgins did so in 2014.

Gallup built upon a tremendous end to his first season with CSU and solidified himself as a prolific playmaker in 2017.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver recorded 94 catches for 1,345 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the regular season fifth in the nation in receiving yards and third in total receptions while leading the Mountain West in both categories.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



The Monroe, Ga. native enjoyed his best collegiate performance earlier this season in a narrow victory over Nevada. Gallup hauled in 13 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns, all of which either set or tied his career high. He is one of two FBS receivers with multiple 200-yard receiving games this season and has topped 100 yards in 11 of his last 17 games.

James Washington takes it home pic.twitter.com/Z1BjtUQdWg — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) December 8, 2017

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Pro Football Focus, a statistical company that has touted Gallup since 2016, graded him as the best wide receiver in the nation. He earned a grade of 92.5, topping the next closest competitor by a full percentage.

Higgins was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2014 before falling short to former Alabama standout Amari Cooper. Gallup and Higgins are the only two players from CSU to be named finalists for the award.

Despite playing just two seasons at CSU after transferring from Butler County Community College, Gallup made an impact on the school’s record books. He ranks sixth in program history in both receiving yards (2,617) and receptions (170) and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns (21).

Gallup will finish his CSU career in the New Mexico Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Dec. 16. Near the end of January, Gallup will compete in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He is the first CSU wide receiver to play in the game since Darran Hall in 1998.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.