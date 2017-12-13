Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Letter: CSU Board of Governor’s response to impeachment is condescending

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Letters to the Editor, Opinion

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval. 

Re: “CSU Board of Governors responds to impeachment of student body president” Dec. 12 news article. 

As a sitting member of ASCSU, I was deeply saddened by the letter the CSU Board of Directors addressed to my colleagues this week. It is disheartening when those who represent our university do not stand by those who were also elected to represent our university. We are honored to hold positions that allow us to be voices for our community. Our roles allow us to ensure Colorado State University is an ethical and respectful university, and in doing so, there are systems in place to ensure this remains true.

On Nov. 15, 2017, procedures as written in the ASCSU Constitution were followed, resulting in the impeachment of Josh Silva. It was unfortunate that the board insinuated that members of ASCSU made an important decision with little to no consideration of the consequences. Senators, advisors, and students had spent countless hours investigating and researching to ensure the process was fair and just.

It is far easier to stand aside and allow those who hold power to stay in power, even when their actions are questionable. It is far easier to stand aside and not question authority. Instead, members of ASCSU did not stand aside. They voiced their concerns even when they were in the minority. This is what I would expect the Board of Governors to encourage of all students attending CSU: to stand up and speak against injustice when one sees it. The board should expect nothing less than honesty and ethical actions from the students representing Colorado State University. And, when necessary actions were taken, the board instead decided to minimize and negate the actions of brave students who had the strength to come forward.

I similarly found myself disappointed with the board’s aversion to changes. To say we should not enable necessary change for the sake of face value is dishonorable. We should not fear to make changes because they will have “disrupted…representation at the governing board level.” It is not the job of ASCSU to protect CSU’s face value. It is our job to represent the students.

I stand by the principles the Board expressed, such as unity, growth, and learning from one another. These are qualities we should all work towards achieving. However, ASCSU has voted and no letter will change the facts they voted upon.

I hope the Board will use this opportunity to reflect on its motivations for the letter. While I would hope the intention was to create unity, I fear the letter was used as an opportunity to highlight decisions the Board does not agree with for concern of appearing less unified.

To the members of the Board of Governors: I would appreciate respect from my mentors, rather than condescending letters of distaste for the difficult decision ASCSU had to make.

Thank you,

Celine Wolff

Associate Justice, Associated Students of Colorado State University

Senior, Business Administration student

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources