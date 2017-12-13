Katie Oleksak and Jasmine Hanna named All-America honorable mentions

Honors for Colorado State volleyball’s Katie Oleksak keep coming in as the sophomore setter was named an All-American honorable mention by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Wednesday morning. Her teammate, senior Jasmine Hanna, also received the honorable mention honor.

Both Oleksak and Hanna were named to the AVCA All-Region teams earlier last week. Oleksak was named to the Pacific North All-Region team while Hanna was named an Honorable Mention in the same region.

The Mountain West Player of the Year, Oleksak, continued to set records throughout the year at CSU, including season long CSU records in the modern scoring era where she finished with 1,385 assists and 11.94 assists per set. She also broke the modern era assists record in a three-set match at CSU when she had 48 assists on the road against Nevada back on Nov. 9.

The honorable mention selection is the second time Oleksak has been named to the team after her breakout freshman year last year. She was the first Ram to ever be named an All-American honorable mention as a true freshman.

Hanna broke a big record too by becoming the Rams’ all-time leader in kills in the modern scoring era when she picked up her 1,067th spike against San Jose State at home on Oct. 12. The outside hitter finished the season with 2.96 kills per set and set kills mark with 1,214. Her .309 hitting percentage this season is one of the highest for an outside hitter in program history.

The two Rams also received first team All-Mountain West honors this season as a part of the CSU and Mountain West record of the Rams having six players named to the teams.

CSU made their 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and Hanna led the Rams in kills in their first round win over the Michigan Wolverines with 13. The Rams finished with 20 or more wins for the 23rd year in a row as well.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44