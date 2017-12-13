Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Katie Oleksak and Jasmine Hanna named All-America honorable mentions

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Sports, Volleyball

Volleyball teammates Katie Oleksak, Jasmine Hanna and Amanda Young stare at their opponents
Volleyball teammates Katie Oleksak, Jasmine Hanna and Amanda Young await a point against CU on Sept. 16, 2017. (Matt Begeman | Collegian)

Honors for Colorado State volleyball’s Katie Oleksak keep coming in as the sophomore setter was named an All-American honorable mention by the American Volleyball Coaches Association Wednesday morning. Her teammate, senior Jasmine Hanna, also received the honorable mention honor.

Both Oleksak and Hanna were named to the AVCA All-Region teams earlier last week. Oleksak was named to the Pacific North All-Region team while Hanna was named an Honorable Mention in the same region.

The Mountain West Player of the Year, Oleksak, continued to set records throughout the year at CSU, including season long CSU records in the modern scoring era where she finished with 1,385 assists and 11.94 assists per set. She also broke the modern era assists record in a three-set match at CSU when she had 48 assists on the road against Nevada back on Nov. 9.

The honorable mention selection is the second time Oleksak has been named to the team after her breakout freshman year last year. She was the first Ram to ever be named an All-American honorable mention as a true freshman.

Hanna broke a big record too by becoming the Rams’ all-time leader in kills in the modern scoring era when she picked up her 1,067th spike against San Jose State at home on Oct. 12. The outside hitter finished the season with 2.96 kills per set and set kills mark with 1,214. Her .309 hitting percentage this season is one of the highest for an outside hitter in program history.

The two Rams also received first team All-Mountain West honors this season as a part of the CSU and Mountain West record of the Rams having six players named to the teams.

CSU made their 23rd consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and Hanna led the Rams in kills in their first round win over the Michigan Wolverines with 13. The Rams finished with 20 or more wins for the 23rd year in a row as well.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources