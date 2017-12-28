Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Grace Colaivalu shines in tough conference loss

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Sports, Women's Basketball

Grace Colaivalu leans into a Boise State defender on Dec. 28. The Broncos defeated the Rams in the conference opener. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Annie Brady (32) goes for the basket against Boise State on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Hannah Tvrdy (10) attempts to step around Boise State Players on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Stine Austgulen (2) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate against Boise State. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
IMG_1444
Callie Kaiser (12) protects the ball from Boise State players on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Grace Colaivalu (23) brings the ball forward in the game against Boise State. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Lore Devos (35) is blocked by two Boise State Players. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Lore Devos (35) scores for the Rams against Boise State on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Grace Colaivalu (23) dribbles the ball as she plans her next move against Boise State on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Hannah Tvrdy (10) pushes through the Boise State defender during the game on Dec. 28. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Grace Colaivalu squares up for a 3-point attempt against Boise State. (Tony Villalobos May |Collegian)

Colorado State women’s basketball opened Mountain West play with a disappointing loss to Boise State Thursday night. The Rams were defeated by the Broncos 62-58 in Moby Arena, despite leading by as much as 12 in the game. 

While it did not result in a victory for her squad, redshirt freshman guard Grace Colaivalu was dominant for head coach Ryun Williams.

Colaivalu, who wears No. 23 like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, looked a lot like LeBron in Moby Arena. Colaivalu was everywhere for the Rams early, starting the contest 7-of-7 from the field and finishing the first half with 17 points.

Whether squaring up for a 3-point attempt or cutting through the lane, the Broncos simply had no answer for Colaivalu. In total, Colaivalu did not miss a single field goal attempt until four minutes into the third quarter and finished the night with a game-high 26 points.

“We had to have an aggressive mindset coming into this game,” Colaivalu said.

Colaivalu was an extremely effective scorer but she also displayed a willingness to lay it all on the line for her teammates. Three separate times in Thursday’s game, Colaivalu dove head first for a loose ball on the floor. That effort did not go unnoticed by her coach and teammates.

Coming out of halftime with an eight point lead (32-24), the Rams struggled to keep their momentum, as they were outscored 20-10 in the third quarter by the Broncos. By the end of the quarter, the Rams’ comfortable lead had turned into a 44-42 deficit.

Things did not get any easier for the Rams in the fourth quarter. After scoring a couple of quick buckets to open the fourth, CSU was held scoreless for over five minutes and lost both Annie Brady and Colaivalu, both of which fouled out.

“It sucks to be taken out of the game because of silly fouls,” Colaivalu said. “A lot of those fouls were on me and just because of decisions I made poorly.”

CSU ultimately kept things close and had an opportunity to tie the ballgame, but Hannah Tvrdy’s 3-point attempt fell short of the rim with 6 seconds left and Boise State proceeded to put the final nail in the coffin at the free throw line.

Following the tough loss to begin the Mountain West portion of the schedule, the team will look to get back on track against San Jose State on Saturday.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources