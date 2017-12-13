Rocky Mountain Collegian

Front Range Community College student arrested for displaying gun on campus

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Crime, News

Student Brittany Schoonover was arrested at Front Range Community College Tuesday after displaying a gun on campus. (Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Fort Collins Police Services arrested Brittany Schoonover at Front Range Community College Tuesday for weapons offenses.

Schoonover, a student, had an interaction with an FRCC faculty member, during which Schoonover displayed a gun, according to a press release from FCPS.

The faculty member was able to disarm Schoonover without injuries to either party.

Police responded to the incident and has said there is no ongoing threat to the campus or the community.

Schoonover was arrested on the following charges:

  • 18-3-206 Felony Menacing, a class 5 Felony.
  • 18-12-105.5 Possession of a weapon on property of an educational facility, a class 6 Felony.
  • 18-9-909 Interference of an Educational Facility, a class 1 misdemeanor.
  • 18-3-303 False Imprisonment, a class 2 misdemeanor.

The suspect has since been booked into the Larimer County jail without incident.

Police urge anyone with additional information to contact Officer Deighton at (970) 221-6555 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or at www.stopcriminals.org.

No further information is available at this time.

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.

