Fort Collins Police arrest man for sexual assault on child

The Fort Collins Police Department announced that they arrested 54 year-old Terrence Paul Triffet on four charges of sexual assault on a child, according to a police report by Fort Collins Police.

Triffet was arrested Nov. 30 on the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Child (class 4 felony)

Sexual Assault on a Child Pattern of Abuse (class 3 felony) – 2 counts

Incest (class 4 felony)

Distribution of Child Exploitative Material (class 5 felony)

After detectives investigated reports of sexual abuse that occurred in Fort Collins over several years, police arrested Triffet and booked him in the Larimer County jail.

Triffet currently lives in Loveland and previously resided in Longmont, where he was a host for foreign exchange students.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Police urge any who have been victimized or may hold any information about Triffet to contact Detective Siobhan Seymour at (970-416-2195) or sseymour@fcgov.com. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970-221-6868).

Those who call may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Collegian reporter Austin Fleskes can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Austinfleskes07.