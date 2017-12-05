Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fall Dance Capstone Concert to showcase 3 graduating dance majors this weekend

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Art, Arts and Culture, Concerts, Events, Featured

The 2017 Fall Dance Capstone Concert will occur at the University Center for the Arts Dec. 8 and 9. (Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
School of Music, Theatre and Dance)

Watching a dance concert is a great way to take your mind off of finals. 

Students in the dance program at Colorado State University will put on the fall edition of the Dance Capstone Concert this weekend.

The dance capstone requires students to choreograph and perform a solo piece, lasting four to seven minutes, and a group piece, lasting eight to 12 minutes. The students must also select the costumes, music and theme for the show. 

The concert will feature the three students graduating this semester. Shannon Gerney, Emily Kaiser and Julianna Williams constructed this show from the ground up and chose the theme “Places Between.” The theme reflects the transition and change of moving from one phase into the next, as they are preparing to do upon graduation. 

“As a graduating senior, I’m very much in an in between place,” Gurney said in a press release from the dance program. “I’m still a student, but at the same time I need to look towards the future and what’s next.”

The performances will take place Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the University Center for the Arts. Tickets are free for CSU students. For more information visit smtd.colostate.edu.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources