Fall Dance Capstone Concert to showcase 3 graduating dance majors this weekend

Watching a dance concert is a great way to take your mind off of finals.

Students in the dance program at Colorado State University will put on the fall edition of the Dance Capstone Concert this weekend.

The dance capstone requires students to choreograph and perform a solo piece, lasting four to seven minutes, and a group piece, lasting eight to 12 minutes. The students must also select the costumes, music and theme for the show.

The concert will feature the three students graduating this semester. Shannon Gerney, Emily Kaiser and Julianna Williams constructed this show from the ground up and chose the theme “Places Between.” The theme reflects the transition and change of moving from one phase into the next, as they are preparing to do upon graduation.

“As a graduating senior, I’m very much in an in between place,” Gurney said in a press release from the dance program. “I’m still a student, but at the same time I need to look towards the future and what’s next.”

The performances will take place Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the University Center for the Arts. Tickets are free for CSU students. For more information visit smtd.colostate.edu.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.