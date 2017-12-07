Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Defend Our Future discusses cuts to the EPA

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News, Science

Defend Our Future, an environmental group at Colorado State University, discussed the implications of budget cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday evening. 

Dr. Emily Fischer, assistant professor in the department of atmospheric sciences, and Dr. Jeffery Pierce, associate professor in the department of atmospheric sciences, were part of the press conference held by Defend Our Future in order to discuss the budget cuts. 

These cuts will directly impact funding for research on college campuses, including the research of both Fischer and Pierce.

According to Fischer, the EPA identifies issues of interest, then looks to the universities to research these issues.

 “I do this work because it’s interesting,” Fischer said. “I have two small children who live in the state of Colorado and I am concerned about what air they will be breathing as they grow up.”

Fischer is currently researching meteorological uncertainty in predictions of fire and dust, and how it is affected by climate change.

“We can’t predict perfectly the future, and so our work is aimed at understanding how well we understand the future,” Fischer said.

Fischer said this research is especially relevant to Coloradans as fires have a negative impact on air quality. She is also looking into what the Western United States’ air quality will look like in the future as the result of dust and wildfires.

Dr. Pierce’s research focuses on residential burning of solid fuels and its impact on health and climate.

“Many of these homes don’t have chimneys, so these houses fill with smoke,” Pierce said. “So if we can improve either the fuels people are burning in their homes, can we save lives by not exposing people to smoke in their home?”

Pierce said dark smoke has a warming effect on climate, while lighter smoke can have a cooling effect on the climate. While these effects are somewhat uncertain, Pierce’s research intends to test different types of fuel burning to characterize different types of smoke.

“Many people suspect that if the fires did have a warming effect, if we reduce the amount of smoke not only could we improve people’s health, but by reducing the warming smoke we could have a net cooling effect on the climate,” Pierce said.

Pierce has done both field work to measure real-world changes in concentration and modeling to determine how changing the types of emissions will impact the general population with the help of the EPA’s funding.

President Trump’s budget cuts to the EPA for 2018 slashed the previous year’s budget by $528 million, nearly seven percent.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources