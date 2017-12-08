Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU safety Jordan Fogal granted sixth year of eligibility

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

Colorado State starting safety Jordan Fogal has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA and will be eligible to return to the football program in 2018. The San Leandro, Calif. native tweeted the news after practice Friday evening. 

Jordan Fogal catches a ball
Safety Jordan Fogal intercepts a pass from Boise State late in the fourth quarter of the game on Nov 11, 2017. The Rams lost 59-52 in overtime. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

Fogal transferred from Utah to CSU last winter and has served as a veteran leader on the defense. In 12 games this season, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound safety recorded 66 total tackles (43 solo) and one interception.

Prior to coming to CSU, Fogal spent two years at the College of San Mateo (California). In Fogal’s freshman season (2013), the versatile safety recorded 32 tackles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.

After missing the 2014 season with a torn ACL, Fogal transferred to the University of Utah, where he walked on and was eventually placed on scholarship.

During the 2015 season, Fogal saw the field only once for the Utes, recording one tackle against Utah State.  In total, Fogal played in eight games over two seasons, recording 20 tackles, two interceptions and one pass deflection.

The news that Fogal will be returning in 2018 is big for a Colorado State football program that will have to replace a variety of coaches and will be graduating three starters in the secondary. Offensive coordinator Will Friend and defensive backs coach Terry Fair each accepted positions at the University of Tennessee Thursday.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

